Oregon State WRs Jailen Holmes & Jeremiah Noga Enter Transfer Portal

The Oregon State football team lost a pair of receivers to the transfer portal on Friday afternoon as redshirt-senior Jeremiah Noga and redshirt-junior Jailen Holmes announced their intentions.

Noga, a 6-foot-2, 187-pounder from Grants Pass (OR) will have one season to play at his final stop and is coming off a season where he caught 23 passes for 266 yards. After beginning his OSU career as a walk-on, the local product worked his way into the rotation after arriving in 2021, he also had eight catches for 113 yard and a score in 2023.

Holmes, a 5-foot-10, 172-pound speedster, is coming off his most productive stretch of work as he was very involved during spring practices after redshirting last season and playing in just one contest. Before OSU, Holmes spent time at Independence C.C. in Kansas.

