Preview: Oregon State Baseball Set To Face Oregon

With the No. 3 Oregon State baseball team (32-7) set to face No. 13 Oregon (27-12) at PK Park for a three-game series, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!
WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE
Oregon State Baseball (32-7) vs Oregon (27-12)
PK Park - Eugene, Ore.
Friday - 5:05 p.m.
TBA vs. TBA
Saturday - 4:05 p.m.
TBA vs. TBA
Sunday - 12:05 p.m.
TBA vs. TBA
TV - BIG10+
Radio: 1240 Joe Radio / 1190 KEX
Previewing The Matchup
Oregon State Quick Hits
- Friday's series-opener marks the 370th all-time meeting between the Beavers and Ducks. Oregon State holds a 197-172 advantage, with Oregon up 91-89 in games played in Eugene.
- Oregon holds a two-game streak in the series but the Beavers have won seven of the last 10 matchups dating back to 2022.
- The Beavers' 12 game-win streak is the longest active streak in the nation. It is Oregon State's second of 10 or more games after winning 11 consecutive from March 2 to March 21.
- OSU has also won seven straight on the road, which ties High Point for the longest in the nation.
- The Beavers are 26-4 since March 2.
- Oregon State's bullpen combined for 15 1/3 scoreless innings in the two-game sweep of Gonzaga. OSU used eight relievers and the group scattered six hits and seven walks while striking out 17.
- Gavin Turley moved into fourth place in the OSU record books with 171 career runs batted in. He needs nine to break Michael Conforto's (2012-14) program record of 179.
- Turley hit his 14th home run of the season Tuesday, moving him into a tie for ninth in a year by a Beaver. He's the only Beaver ever to be in that top-10 list three times; his 19 in 2024 rank third and he also hit 14 as a freshman in 2023.
- Aiva Arquette opens the series on a 12-game hit streak. He is 25-for-52 (.481) with 21 runs, two doubles, eight home runs, 25 RBI and 10 walks.
- The Beavers are hitting .329 over 13 true road games, collecting 26 doubles, three triples, 40 home runs and 75 walks to 90 strikeouts. That amounts to a .644 slugging percentage.
- OSU has out-scored its opponents 169-66 in the first four innings combined this season.
- The Beavers are 26-4 when scoring first and 30-1 when out-hitting an opponent.
- Oregon State plays 10 of its next 12 games away from home.
Beavers In The Rankings
