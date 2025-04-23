Premium content
Oregon State Official Visit Profile: WR Malcolm Watkins
Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Our Oregon State offiical visit profiles roll on this afternoon with Frontier (CA) athlete Malcolm Watkins.

The 6-foot-0, 180-pound athlete is being looked at by the Beavers as a wide receiver. Through three years of varsity football for Frontier, Watkins has developed into a productive wide receiver with 88 career receptions for 1,451 yards and 14 touchdowns. Each of the last two seasons, he has totaled 30+ receptions and over 600 yards.

Watkins will make his official visit to campus on May 2 alongside the likes of uncommitted linebacker Beau Jandreau and uncommitted safety Niko Jandreau.

