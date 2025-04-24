Oregon State WR/RB Montrel Hatten Enters Transfer Portal

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Oregon State football team has its first post-spring departure as wide receiver turned running back Montrel Hatten has entered the transfer portal, BeaversEdge.com has confirmed.

The 5-foot-11, 215-pounder is coming off his most involved spring with the team, as he was moved to running back and more specifically a wide back role. Hatten wasn't seeing a ton of receiver reps, and the coaching staff elected to move him to RB to help with the overall depth, and one could argue that might have been his best spot.

He had some solid moments in spring practices, but considering the depth ahead of him at RB, and Kourdey Glass and Skyler Jackson joining the fold this summer, it makes sense he's looking for a more defined role moving forward.

In his two seasons with the Beavers, he played in one game, the Sun Bowl against Notre Dame in 2023.

Having spent two years with the program, Hatten will have three years to play at his next spot. The Beavers' scholarship breakdown at wide receiver can be found HERE