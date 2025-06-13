Oregon State Baseball: Turley, Weber, Kleinschmit Named ABCA All-Americans

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State outfielder Gavin Turley, catcher Wilson Weber and left-handed pitcher Ethan Kleinschmit have been named All-Americans by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA), it was announced on Friday.

Turley’s a first-team selection, Weber is a second-teamer and Kleinschmit was named to the third team.

To be eligible for the honor, players must have been a First-Team All-Region selection, and those teams were selected in a vote by the area’s head coaches.

Turley leads the Beavers with 19 home runs after belting four in the postseason thus far. He also leads the team with 66 RBI and is second with a .346 batting average. He’s also recorded 12 doubles while scoring 54 runs and drawing 50 walks.

Weber enters the Men’s College World Series with a .333 batting average over 60 games, which includes 57 starts. He’s third on the team with 57 runs batted in, tied for fourth with 12 home runs and has added 15 doubles with two triples while scoring 44 times.

Kleinschmit, meanwhile, is recognized in his first season with the Beavers. He enters the World Series with an 8-4 record and 3.54 earned run average over 16 starts. The lefty has struck out 106 to 33 walks in 86 1/3 innings. Opponents are batting just .195 against him.

The Beavers have now had at least four All-Americans – including Aiva Arquette - in a single-season for the third time since 2025 and fifth since 2017. Weber and Kleinschmit’s All-America honors Friday are the first of their careers.

OSU Athletics