Oregon State Football 2024 Early Signing Period Notebook
With the Oregon State football team inking 10 new faces on National Signing Day, BeaversEdge.com Publisher Brenden Slaughter gives you the complete breakdown and analysis of the class.
Quarterback
UPDATED H/W - 6-foot-3, 185-pounds
- Wilsonville finished 41-5 during his four seasons at Wilsonville High School
- Led Wilsonville to a 12-1 record and 5A State Championship as a senior. Threw two touchdowns in the state title game
- Lettered for head coach Adam Guenther
- Threw for 3,482 yards and 53 touchdowns as a senior. Completed 208-of-321 (64.7 percent) of his passes attempted• Had a quarterback rating of 129.2
- Also ran 62 times for 583 yards - an average of 9.4 yards - and six touchdowns• Paced Wilsonville to a 12-3 record as a junior
- Threw for 1,992 yards and 30 touchdowns as a junior
- Carried the ball 87 times for 641 yards - an average of 7.4 yards per carry - and ran for nine scores his junior year
Running Backs
UPDATED H/W - 6-foot, 190-pounds
- Rated three stars by Rivals.com
- Letterwinner for head coach Matthew Logan at Corona Centennial High School
- Big West League Most Valuable Player
- Offensive Big West MVP
- Ran for 2,257 yards and 42 touchdowns as a senior
- Totaled 1,285 rush yards and 21 touchdowns his junior season
- Finished with 600 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore
- Son of DeNina and Cornell Hatcher Sr. Has two sisters, Myah and Leelah. Has one brother, Edward.
- Related to former Beaver football players Armon Hatcher and Charles Hatcher
- Intends to study political science at Oregon State
- Would like to be a lawyer after his playing career
- On the Honor Roll at Corona Centennial
- Enjoys playing Chess in his spare time
- Chose Oregon State “because it felt like home.”
UPDATED H/W - No change
Rated three stars by Rivals.com
Letterwinner for head coach Wade Oliphant
- Earned All-District during his career
- Team captain
- Rushed for 650 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior
- Tallied 850 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns as a junior
- Also saw action at free safety, quarterback, wide receiver and cornerback over three seasons
- Also lettered in baseball as an outfielder and track. Three-year letterwinner in track, competing in the 100, 200, 400, 4x1 and 4x2
- Born in Houston, Texas• Son of Cicely Scarlett and James Jones. Has one sister, Furqani. Has one brother, Ausaru.
- Intends to study kinesiology at Oregon State and would like to go into physical therapy after his playing career
- On the Honor Roll and Class President at La Marque High School
- Is a car enthusiast and enjoys astronomy, human performance, golf and track in his spare time
- Chose Oregon State “to grow and develop as a football player as well be a man and ultimately the best student-athlete I can be.”
Offensive Line
UPDATED H/W - 6-foot-4, 325-pounds
- Rated three stars by Rivals.com
- Letterwinner for head coach Keith Ross at Sumner High School
- Team captain
- Earned All-League and All-State honors at Sumner
- Tacoma Athlete of the Year
- Four-year starter
- Has also lettered two years in basketball
- Son of Gayle and Matthew Sikorsk. Has one sister, Raeanna
- Intends to study agricultural business at Oregon State
- Would like to be a cattle rancher after his playing career
- Enjoys camping, hiking and fishing in his spare time
- Chose Oregon State because “I love the campus and the atmosphere of Corvallis.”
What Is Oregon State Getting In Dylan Sikorski?
UPDATED H/W - 6-foot-5, 280-pounds
- Letterwinner for head coach Mike Meifu
- Helped Mountain Ridge to a 7-3 record as a senior
- All-Region selection his senior season
- Initially saw action as a defensive end at Mountain Ridge and moved to offensive tackle as a senior
- Has also lettered in track and field, competing in the discus and shot put. Placed sixth in state in discus in 2023
- Born in Layton, Utah. Son of Jennifer and Matthew Hawkes. Has three sisters: Summer, Tagan and Cassie. Has three brothers: Austin, Bryson and Sterling.
- Father, Matthew, placed football at Missouri as a linebacker. Grandfather, Thomas, played as a linebacker at Utah
- Intends to major in business at Oregon State
- Would like to go into engineering after his playing career
- Enjoys snowmobiling in his spare time
- Chose Oregon State “because it is a great place to lock in and grow. It feels like home.”
Outside Linebacker
UPDATED H/W - 6-foot-5, 225-pounds
- Letterwinner for head coach Joshua Line
- Named the top defensive lineman at the 6A level as a senior
- First-team all-league as both a defensive end and tight end
- Team captain
- Totaled 29 tackles as a senior. Added 3.5 sacks with three pass breakups.
- Helped lead Sheldon to a 12-1 record as a junior. Finished with 34 tackles and 12.5 tackles for loss his junior season. Added one forced fumble.
- Lettered in basketball through his junior year.
Son of Polly and Drew Haverland. Has two sisters, Dani and Meg. Has one brother, Jack.
- Intends to major in accounting at Oregon State and would like to go into that field after his playing career.
- Enjoys basketball, fishing and skiing in his spare time.
Chose Oregon State because “it’s close to home, and I’ve been a fan since I was little.”
UPDATED H/W - 6-foot-3, 210-pounds
- Rated three stars by Rivals.com
- Letterwinner for head coach Antwon Scott at Miramar High School
- Broward County Defensive Player of the Year
- Participated in the Dade vs. Broward County All-Star Game. Served as captain of the BCAA All-Star Game
- All-county selection
- Recorded 80 total tackles as a senior. Added 36 tackles for loss with 26.5 sacks, three blocked punts and 11 pass deflections
- Son of Coletha and Wayne Meikle. Has one sister, Shamya. Has three brothers: Shamari, Jamari and Jamari.
- Intends to study criminal justice at Oregon State and would like to be a crime scene investigator after his playing career
- Member of the Principal’s Honor Roll at Miramar High School as a senior
- Participates in peer counseling with his younger classmates at Miramar
- Chose Oregon State because “the family environment felt like home.”
Inside Linebacker
UPDATED H/W - 6-foot-3, 210-pounds
- Rated three stars by Rivals.com
- Letterwinner for head coach Steve Pyne
- Led Central Catholic to a 13-0 record and state championship as a senior
- Totaled 49 tackles as a senior
- Added 14.5 tackles for loss with 6.5 sacks, three pass breakups, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, a blocked punt and a blocked field goal
- Attended Roosevelt High School his junior season
UPDATED H/W - 6-foot-2, 210-pounds
- Will come to Corvallis as a junior after spending two seasons at Garden City Community College in Kansas
- Played in 11 games as a sophomore, totaling a team-leading 59 tackles with 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles
- Added 12.5 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and three pass breakups
- Totaled 10 tackles as a freshman, adding one tackle for loss
- Competed in track and field in addition to football at West De Pere High School in Wisconsin. Finished with a long jump of 21’ 5.75. Also competed in the 100 and 200
Defensive Back
UPDATED H/W - 6-foot-1, 185-pounds
Rated three stars by Rivals.com
Spent one season at Proctor Academy in New Hampshire after previously playing at La Cueva High School in New Mexico.
- Lettered for head coach Craig Vandersea at Proctor
- Named the 2022-23 Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of New Hampshire after his junior season
- Intercepted 12 passes as a junior. Returned six of the 12 interceptions for touchdowns
- Recorded three touchdowns as a receiver and six as a returner. Averaged 20.8 yards per catch
- Recorded 41 receptions for 901 yards and 15 touchdowns his last season at La Cueva
- Has also lettered in basketball
- Honor Roll student at Proctor
- Volunteers as a community center recreational leader
