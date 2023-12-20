Advertisement

Quarterback

UPDATED H/W - 6-foot-3, 185-pounds - Wilsonville finished 41-5 during his four seasons at Wilsonville High School - Led Wilsonville to a 12-1 record and 5A State Championship as a senior. Threw two touchdowns in the state title game - Lettered for head coach Adam Guenther - Threw for 3,482 yards and 53 touchdowns as a senior. Completed 208-of-321 (64.7 percent) of his passes attempted• Had a quarterback rating of 129.2 - Also ran 62 times for 583 yards - an average of 9.4 yards - and six touchdowns• Paced Wilsonville to a 12-3 record as a junior - Threw for 1,992 yards and 30 touchdowns as a junior - Carried the ball 87 times for 641 yards - an average of 7.4 yards per carry - and ran for nine scores his junior year Oregon State Lands Wilsonville QB

Running Backs

UPDATED H/W - 6-foot, 190-pounds - Rated three stars by Rivals.com - Letterwinner for head coach Matthew Logan at Corona Centennial High School - Big West League Most Valuable Player - Offensive Big West MVP - Ran for 2,257 yards and 42 touchdowns as a senior - Totaled 1,285 rush yards and 21 touchdowns his junior season - Finished with 600 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore - Son of DeNina and Cornell Hatcher Sr. Has two sisters, Myah and Leelah. Has one brother, Edward. - Related to former Beaver football players Armon Hatcher and Charles Hatcher - Intends to study political science at Oregon State - Would like to be a lawyer after his playing career - On the Honor Roll at Corona Centennial - Enjoys playing Chess in his spare time - Chose Oregon State “because it felt like home.” Beavers Land 2024 RB Cornell Hatcher

UPDATED H/W - No change Rated three stars by Rivals.com Letterwinner for head coach Wade Oliphant - Earned All-District during his career - Team captain - Rushed for 650 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior - Tallied 850 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns as a junior - Also saw action at free safety, quarterback, wide receiver and cornerback over three seasons - Also lettered in baseball as an outfielder and track. Three-year letterwinner in track, competing in the 100, 200, 400, 4x1 and 4x2 - Born in Houston, Texas• Son of Cicely Scarlett and James Jones. Has one sister, Furqani. Has one brother, Ausaru. - Intends to study kinesiology at Oregon State and would like to go into physical therapy after his playing career - On the Honor Roll and Class President at La Marque High School - Is a car enthusiast and enjoys astronomy, human performance, golf and track in his spare time - Chose Oregon State “to grow and develop as a football player as well be a man and ultimately the best student-athlete I can be.” Oregon State Lands 2024 RB Salahadin Allah

Offensive Line

UPDATED H/W - 6-foot-4, 325-pounds - Rated three stars by Rivals.com - Letterwinner for head coach Keith Ross at Sumner High School - Team captain - Earned All-League and All-State honors at Sumner - Tacoma Athlete of the Year - Four-year starter - Has also lettered two years in basketball - Son of Gayle and Matthew Sikorsk. Has one sister, Raeanna - Intends to study agricultural business at Oregon State - Would like to be a cattle rancher after his playing career - Enjoys camping, hiking and fishing in his spare time - Chose Oregon State because “I love the campus and the atmosphere of Corvallis.” What Is Oregon State Getting In Dylan Sikorski? Beavers Land 2024 OL Dylan Sikorksi

UPDATED H/W - 6-foot-5, 280-pounds - Letterwinner for head coach Mike Meifu - Helped Mountain Ridge to a 7-3 record as a senior - All-Region selection his senior season - Initially saw action as a defensive end at Mountain Ridge and moved to offensive tackle as a senior - Has also lettered in track and field, competing in the discus and shot put. Placed sixth in state in discus in 2023 - Born in Layton, Utah. Son of Jennifer and Matthew Hawkes. Has three sisters: Summer, Tagan and Cassie. Has three brothers: Austin, Bryson and Sterling. - Father, Matthew, placed football at Missouri as a linebacker. Grandfather, Thomas, played as a linebacker at Utah - Intends to major in business at Oregon State - Would like to go into engineering after his playing career - Enjoys snowmobiling in his spare time - Chose Oregon State “because it is a great place to lock in and grow. It feels like home.” Beavers Land OL Adam Hawkes

Outside Linebacker

UPDATED H/W - 6-foot-5, 225-pounds - Letterwinner for head coach Joshua Line - Named the top defensive lineman at the 6A level as a senior - First-team all-league as both a defensive end and tight end - Team captain - Totaled 29 tackles as a senior. Added 3.5 sacks with three pass breakups. - Helped lead Sheldon to a 12-1 record as a junior. Finished with 34 tackles and 12.5 tackles for loss his junior season. Added one forced fumble. - Lettered in basketball through his junior year. Son of Polly and Drew Haverland. Has two sisters, Dani and Meg. Has one brother, Jack. - Intends to major in accounting at Oregon State and would like to go into that field after his playing career. - Enjoys basketball, fishing and skiing in his spare time. Chose Oregon State because “it’s close to home, and I’ve been a fan since I was little.” 2024 DE Will Haverland Commits

UPDATED H/W - 6-foot-3, 210-pounds - Rated three stars by Rivals.com - Letterwinner for head coach Antwon Scott at Miramar High School - Broward County Defensive Player of the Year - Participated in the Dade vs. Broward County All-Star Game. Served as captain of the BCAA All-Star Game - All-county selection - Recorded 80 total tackles as a senior. Added 36 tackles for loss with 26.5 sacks, three blocked punts and 11 pass deflections - Son of Coletha and Wayne Meikle. Has one sister, Shamya. Has three brothers: Shamari, Jamari and Jamari. - Intends to study criminal justice at Oregon State and would like to be a crime scene investigator after his playing career - Member of the Principal’s Honor Roll at Miramar High School as a senior - Participates in peer counseling with his younger classmates at Miramar - Chose Oregon State because “the family environment felt like home.” Beavers Add Florida LB Shamar Meikle

Inside Linebacker

UPDATED H/W - 6-foot-3, 210-pounds - Rated three stars by Rivals.com - Letterwinner for head coach Steve Pyne - Led Central Catholic to a 13-0 record and state championship as a senior - Totaled 49 tackles as a senior - Added 14.5 tackles for loss with 6.5 sacks, three pass breakups, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, a blocked punt and a blocked field goal - Attended Roosevelt High School his junior season Beavers Land Dexter Foster What Are The Beavers Getting In Dexter Foster?

UPDATED H/W - 6-foot-2, 210-pounds - Will come to Corvallis as a junior after spending two seasons at Garden City Community College in Kansas - Played in 11 games as a sophomore, totaling a team-leading 59 tackles with 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles - Added 12.5 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and three pass breakups - Totaled 10 tackles as a freshman, adding one tackle for loss - Competed in track and field in addition to football at West De Pere High School in Wisconsin. Finished with a long jump of 21’ 5.75. Also competed in the 100 and 200 Beavers Add JC LB Gyriece Goodman

Defensive Back