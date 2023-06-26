Oregon State and head coach Jonathan Smith landed the seventh pledge of the 2024 class on Monday as New Hampshire defensive back Exodus Ayers announced his commitment.

Ayers commitment comes just a few weeks after taking an official visit to Corvallis. It was his third time on campus, but one that he got an opportunity to experience with his brother and father.

“My family loved it,” Ayers told BeaversEdge at the time. “My brother and pops were so happy to be there with me and to experience everything the coaches had to offer."

Ayers has been a top target for the Beavers for quite a while and while New Hampshire is across the country, the 6-foot-2 defensive back originally calls New Mexico home.

Ayers also likes how he fits into Corvallis itself, "I see myself fitting in great it’s a college town where i can really focus on my goals with school and football, I’ve been a lot of places and am used to kind of being in the middle of nowhere,," he said.

After his Oregon state visit, Ayers also took an official visit to Boston College. While that visit went well, it wasn’t enough for the Golden Eagles to flip momentum away from the Beavers.

Ayers will start on the defensive side of the ball at defensive back but also has the skill level and history to play wide receiver. He joins Andrew Brinson as future members of Oregon State’s secondary in the 2024 recruiting class.