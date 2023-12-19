2024 QB Kallen Gutridge commits to Oregon State
Oregon State has landed its quarterback in the 2024 recruiting cycle. On Tuesday afternoon, Wilsonville (OR) quarterback Kallen Gutridge announced his commitment to the Beavers.
The signal-callers decision comes just days after receiving an offer from the Beavers. Gutridge also held an offer from North Dakota in his recruitment.
The 6-foot-3, 180-pound quarterback completed 208-of-321 passing attempts for 3,482 yards and 53 touchdowns while throwing just nine interceptions. In three seasons for Wilsonville, Gutridge posted a 58.4% completion percentage while passing for over 5,500 yards and 84 touchdowns with just 17 interceptions thrown. He also rushed for an additional 1,246 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground.
In his senior season, he led Wilsonville to a 12-1 overall record and a 5A state championship defeating Mountain View 33-31 in the state championship game.
Gutridge becomes the 11th commitment in the Beavers 2024 recruiting class, joining running backs Salahadin Allah and Cornell Hatcher, kicker Martin Connington, WR Eddie Freauff, LB Dexter Foster, DB Exodus Ayers, OL Dylan Sikorski, OL Adam Hawkes, DE Will Haverland, and WR Malachi Durant.
