Oregon State's first signing of the early signing period came from a new commitment to the program as former Indiana commitment Shamar Meikle signed with the Beavers on Wednesday morning.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound defensive end took an official visit to Corvallis over the weekend leading up to his decision. On top of his offers from Oregon State and Indiana, Meikle also holds offers from Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Jacksonville State, James Madison, and Liberty among others.

The Miramar (FL) native had a highly productive senior season for Miramar, recording 80 tackles in 12 games including 26.0 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks. He also had two caused fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and five pass deflections.

Meikle is the 12th member of Oregon State's 2024 recruiting class and the sixth prospect to commit to the Beavers since Sunday.