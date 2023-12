PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State quarterback Ben Gulbranson and interim offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Jon Boyer (Sun Bowl, TE coach in 2024) as the duo previews the Sun Bowl vs Notre Dame and more!

