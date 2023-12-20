Not yet a subscriber? Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!



The early signing period for the 2024 recruiting cycle is upon us with prospects from around the country signing with their respective programs between Wednesday and Friday. For Oregon State, it has been a tumultuous last few weeks following the departure of Jonathan Smith to Michigan State. New head coach Trent Bray has had to replace a large majority of the Beavers' 2024 recruiting class and has done an admiral job. Additionally, six prospects committed to the program from before Smith's departure remain committed to the Beavers. Below, BeaversEdge will take you through the early signing period as Oregon State's 2024 commitments sign their letters of intent and officially become Beavers.

Who is expected to sign during the period?

Where there be more commitments?

As of Wednesday morning, we are expecting a few more potential prospects to ultimately commit to the Beavers and end up signing with the program this signing period. One name we will be watching particularly closely is former Oregon commitment Jordan Anderson who will decide between the Beavers and San Diego State. We will also be watching JUCO defensive back Amarion York closely.

LIVE UPDATES

8:14 AM - Portland LB Dexter Foster Signs With Oregon State

A highly productive prospect out of Central Catholic, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound linebacker looks to become the next Rams great. Foster shows a strong football IQ, good athleticism, and the ability to make play after play. He committed to the Beavers in July over Montana State. This season, Foster recorded 49 total tackles including 14.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks for the Rams. Beavers Land Dexter Foster What Are The Beavers Getting In Dexter Foster?

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5nZXQgdGhpcyBtYW4gaW4gdGhlIGxhYiDwn6eqPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EZXgxRm9zdGVyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBEZXgxRm9zdGVyPC9hPiB4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9BTExEQU1EQVkyND9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0FMTERBTURBWTI0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vZnAyV0g4S0NVOSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2ZwMldIOEtD VTk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgT3JlZ29uIFN0YXRlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAQmVh dmVyRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmVh dmVyRm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3Mzc1MDY4NTc2ODQ3OTU0NjY/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMjAsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

7:37 AM - California RB Cornell Hatcher Officially a Beaver

One of the Beavers' most recent commitments, Hatcher committed to the Beavers on Sunday. As a senior for Corona, Hatcher rushed for 2,257 yards and 42 touchdowns across 268 carries, an average of 8.4 yards per carry. He also had nine receptions for 173 yards this season. For his career, the 6-foot-0 tailback rushed for over 4,000 yards and totaled 75 career touchdowns. Beavers Land 2024 RB Cornell Hatcher

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5hbm90aGVyIGJpZyB0aW1lIFJCIGpvaW5pbmcgb3VyIGJhY2tmaWVs ZOKAvO+4jzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29ybmVsbF9I YXRjaGVyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb3JuZWxsX0hhdGNoZXI8 L2E+IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0FM TERBTURBWTI0P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j QUxMREFNREFZMjQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby94bkR0Y05v Sm9aIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20veG5EdGNOb0pvWjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBPcmVnb24gU3RhdGUgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBCZWF2ZXJGb290YmFsbCkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CZWF2ZXJGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0 dXMvMTczNzQ5NzQwMTk0OTM0Nzg5MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5E ZWNlbWJlciAyMCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

7:22 AM - Sumner (WA) OT Dylan Sikorski Makes It Official

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive tackle from Washington remained committed to the Beavers despite losing his position coach Jim Michalczik. The three-star prospect committed to the Beavers earlier this year over Air Force, Colorado, and Nevada. From a talent perspective, Sikorski already possesses great size and shows the athleticism that will allow him to be a versatile lineman at the next level for the Beavers. Shows good strength and physicality while also possessing nimble and quick feet. Kyle DeVan should have a lot of fun working with an offensive lineman as talented as Sikorski. What Is Oregon State Getting In Dylan Sikorski? Beavers Land 2024 OL Dylan Sikorksi

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj50aGUgTy1MaW5lIGp1c3QgZ290IHN0cm9uZ2VyIPCfkqo8YnI+PGJy PndlbGNvbWUgaG9tZSwgRHlsYW4hPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9EeWxhbnNpa29yc2tpNTU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QER5 bGFuc2lrb3Jza2k1NTwvYT4geCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQUxMREFNREFZMjQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNBTExEQU1EQVkyNDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL3ZPeEp2MjFYdjkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS92T3hKdjIxWHY5 PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE9yZWdvbiBTdGF0ZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQEJlYXZl ckZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JlYXZl ckZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzM3NDkzNzA3NDM4MzU0OTQxP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDIwLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Eugene native Will Haverland Signs with OSU

The Eugene native committed to Oregon State over the weekend over offers from Idaho, Montana, Eastern Washington, and Hawaii. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound defensive end from Sheldon had a productive senior season recording 29 tackles including 3.5 tackles for a loss. Also played a bit of tight end recording nine receptions for 144 yards and one touchdown. 2024 DE Will Haverland Commits

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5nb3QgdGhpcyBob21lZ3Jvd24gdGFsZW50IGxvY2tlZCBpbiDwn6ar 8J+UkjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vV2lsbEhhdmVybGFu ZGQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFdpbGxIYXZlcmxhbmRkPC9hPiB4 IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9BTExEQU1E QVkyND9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0FMTERB TURBWTI0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vQXFWQ2xjbXZLWiI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FxVkNsY212S1o8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgT3Jl Z29uIFN0YXRlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAQmVhdmVyRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmVhdmVyRm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3 Mzc0OTI5NTUyMTUwOTc5NDA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1i ZXIgMjAsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

7:14 AM - Oregon (Wilsonville) QB Kallen Gutridge Signs With OSU

Gutridge committed to the Beavers on Tuesday just days after receiving an offer from the coaching staff. The well-built quarterback had a tremendous senior season for Wilsonville, completing 208-of-321 passing attempts for 3,482 yards and 53 touchdowns while throwing just nine interceptions. Led Wilsonville to a 12-1 record and a 5A state championship. Beavers Land 2024 QB Kallen Gutridge

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj50aGUgc2lnbmFsIGNhbGxlciBmcm9tIHRoZSBCZWF2ZXIgU3RhdGUg aXMgc3RheWluZyBob21lPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9r YWxsZW5ndXRyaWRnZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Aa2FsbGVuZ3V0 cmlkZ2U8L2E+IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNo dGFnL0FMTERBTURBWTI0P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jQUxMREFNREFZMjQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby80 dkxldE5lYnZOIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNHZMZXROZWJ2TjwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBPcmVnb24gU3RhdGUgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBCZWF2ZXJGb290YmFs bCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CZWF2ZXJGb290YmFs bC9zdGF0dXMvMTczNzQ5MTY2NTYyMTc2NjY1Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAyMCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

6:30 AM - New Hampshire DB Exodus Ayers Signs With OSU

Listed as a wide receiver, Ayers is coming to Corvallis as a defensive back, currently, the lone prep cornerback committed to the Beavers. Originally from New Hampshire, Ayers committed to the Beavers in July over UConn, New Hampshire, New Mexico, and UNLV, Boston College also showed some interest in the 6-foot-2 defensive back. His size stands out on film as does his plus athletic ability. Good coverage and ball skills as well and can play quite physically as well. Will need to bulk up once arriving in Corvallis but has the skillet to develop into a quality defensive back. Exodus Ayers Commits To OSU What Are The Beavers Getting In Ayers

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FeG9kdXMgbWFraW5nIGFuIGVudHJhbmNlIPCfpKk8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0V4b2R1c0F5ZXJzXz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5ARXhvZHVzQXllcnNfPC9hPiB4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9BTExEQU1EQVkyND9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0FMTERBTURBWTI0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vV0VRd0hyY3FMRyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1dF UXdIcmNxTEc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgT3JlZ29uIFN0YXRlIEZvb3RiYWxs IChAQmVhdmVyRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQmVhdmVyRm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3Mzc0ODA1OTE5OTIzNTcxNTE/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMjAsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

6:12 AM - Utah OL Adam Hawkes Signs With OSU

A recent commitment, Hawkes committed to the Beavers over the weekend turning down offers from Montana and Utah State. He'll bring quality size to the Beavers offensive line at 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds and projects to be a tackle at the next level. 2024 OL Adam Hawkes Commits

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj50aGUgSGF3ayhlcykgaGFzIGxhbmRlZCDinI3vuI/wn6uhPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hZGFteGhhd2tlcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYWRhbXhoYXdrZXM8L2E+IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0FMTERBTURBWTI0P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQUxMREFNREFZMjQ8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ETkh0bXVmbmh1Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v RE5IdG11Zm5odTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBPcmVnb24gU3RhdGUgRm9vdGJh bGwgKEBCZWF2ZXJGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9CZWF2ZXJGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTczNzQ3NjE1MzM5NTI1NzUx Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAyMCwgMjAyMzwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

4:30 AM - Florida DE Shamar Meikle Signs With OSU

The first signing of the day is also a singing day pickup as Meikle makes his final decision to become a Beaver. The 6-foot-5 defensive end visited the Beavers over the weekend and is a former Indiana commitment. Beavers Pick Up Signing Day Commit From Shamar Meikle