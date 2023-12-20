Advertisement
Oregon State Football 2024 Signing Day Central

The early signing period for the 2024 recruiting cycle is upon us with prospects from around the country signing with their respective programs between Wednesday and Friday. For Oregon State, it has been a tumultuous last few weeks following the departure of Jonathan Smith to Michigan State.

New head coach Trent Bray has had to replace a large majority of the Beavers' 2024 recruiting class and has done an admiral job. Additionally, six prospects committed to the program from before Smith's departure remain committed to the Beavers.

Below, BeaversEdge will take you through the early signing period as Oregon State's 2024 commitments sign their letters of intent and officially become Beavers.

***CLICK HERE FOR LIVE NSD UPDATES***

Who is expected to sign during the period?  

As of Wednesday morning, BeaversEdge expects a majority, if not all, of the Beavers 11 commitments in the 2024 class to sign with the program. There are a few players we have not been able to confirm heading into Wednesday. That being said, the Beavers's current list of commitments includes ATH Salahadin Allah, QB Kallen Gutridge, RB Cornell Hatcher, OL Adam Hawkes, DE Will Haverland, K Martin Connington, WR Eddie Freauff, LB Dexter Foster, DB Exodus Ayers, OL Dylan Sikorski, and WR Malachi Durant.

Notably, transfer portal commitments do not technically sign any letters of intent but some programs do announce them during the signing periods as well. The Beavers currently hold seven transfer portal commitments in OL Van Wells, OT Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, RB Anthony Hankerson, DE Nick Norris, DT Amipeleeasi Langi, DE Anthony Jones, and CB Mason White.

Additionally, those players still uncommitted in the portal do not have to decide over the next three days, they have until whenever they choose. For Oregon State, one would have to likely commit and be ready to enroll at the school by January 4-5 with classes set to begin January 8.

Where there be more commitments?   

As of Wednesday morning, we are expecting a few more potential prospects to ultimately commit to the Beavers and end up signing with the program this signing period. One name we will be watching particularly closely is former Oregon commitment Jordan Anderson who will decide between the Beavers and San Diego State. We will also be watching JUCO defensive back Amarion York closely.

LIVE UPDATES

*****

8:14 AM - Portland LB Dexter Foster Signs With Oregon State

A highly productive prospect out of Central Catholic, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound linebacker looks to become the next Rams great. Foster shows a strong football IQ, good athleticism, and the ability to make play after play. He committed to the Beavers in July over Montana State. This season, Foster recorded 49 total tackles including 14.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks for the Rams.

Beavers Land Dexter Foster

What Are The Beavers Getting In Dexter Foster?

7:37 AM - California RB Cornell Hatcher Officially a Beaver

One of the Beavers' most recent commitments, Hatcher committed to the Beavers on Sunday. As a senior for Corona, Hatcher rushed for 2,257 yards and 42 touchdowns across 268 carries, an average of 8.4 yards per carry. He also had nine receptions for 173 yards this season. For his career, the 6-foot-0 tailback rushed for over 4,000 yards and totaled 75 career touchdowns.

Beavers Land 2024 RB Cornell Hatcher

7:22 AM - Sumner (WA) OT Dylan Sikorski Makes It Official

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive tackle from Washington remained committed to the Beavers despite losing his position coach Jim Michalczik. The three-star prospect committed to the Beavers earlier this year over Air Force, Colorado, and Nevada. From a talent perspective, Sikorski already possesses great size and shows the athleticism that will allow him to be a versatile lineman at the next level for the Beavers. Shows good strength and physicality while also possessing nimble and quick feet. Kyle DeVan should have a lot of fun working with an offensive lineman as talented as Sikorski.

What Is Oregon State Getting In Dylan Sikorski?

Beavers Land 2024 OL Dylan Sikorksi

Eugene native Will Haverland Signs with OSU

The Eugene native committed to Oregon State over the weekend over offers from Idaho, Montana, Eastern Washington, and Hawaii. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound defensive end from Sheldon had a productive senior season recording 29 tackles including 3.5 tackles for a loss. Also played a bit of tight end recording nine receptions for 144 yards and one touchdown.

2024 DE Will Haverland Commits

7:14 AM - Oregon (Wilsonville) QB Kallen Gutridge Signs With OSU

Gutridge committed to the Beavers on Tuesday just days after receiving an offer from the coaching staff. The well-built quarterback had a tremendous senior season for Wilsonville, completing 208-of-321 passing attempts for 3,482 yards and 53 touchdowns while throwing just nine interceptions. Led Wilsonville to a 12-1 record and a 5A state championship.

Beavers Land 2024 QB Kallen Gutridge

6:30 AM - New Hampshire DB Exodus Ayers Signs With OSU

Listed as a wide receiver, Ayers is coming to Corvallis as a defensive back, currently, the lone prep cornerback committed to the Beavers. Originally from New Hampshire, Ayers committed to the Beavers in July over UConn, New Hampshire, New Mexico, and UNLV, Boston College also showed some interest in the 6-foot-2 defensive back. His size stands out on film as does his plus athletic ability. Good coverage and ball skills as well and can play quite physically as well. Will need to bulk up once arriving in Corvallis but has the skillet to develop into a quality defensive back.

Exodus Ayers Commits To OSU

What Are The Beavers Getting In Ayers

6:12 AM - Utah OL Adam Hawkes Signs With OSU

A recent commitment, Hawkes committed to the Beavers over the weekend turning down offers from Montana and Utah State. He'll bring quality size to the Beavers offensive line at 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds and projects to be a tackle at the next level.

2024 OL Adam Hawkes Commits

4:30 AM - Florida DE Shamar Meikle Signs With OSU

The first signing of the day is also a singing day pickup as Meikle makes his final decision to become a Beaver. The 6-foot-5 defensive end visited the Beavers over the weekend and is a former Indiana commitment.

Beavers Pick Up Signing Day Commit From Shamar Meikle

