Oregon State has picked up a signing day commitment from JUCO linebacker Gyriece Goodman (Garden City - KS). The Beavers announced the signing of Goodman on Wednesday morning.

*** SIGNING DAY CENTRAL ***

Goodman is the second prospect to commit to the Beavers on Wednesday, joining Florida defensive end Shamar Meikle.

