Oregon State adds JUCO LB Gyriece Goodman to 2024 recruiting class
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
Oregon State has picked up a signing day commitment from JUCO linebacker Gyriece Goodman (Garden City - KS). The Beavers announced the signing of Goodman on Wednesday morning.
*** SIGNING DAY CENTRAL ***
Goodman is the second prospect to commit to the Beavers on Wednesday, joining Florida defensive end Shamar Meikle.
MORE: WATCH: Gulbranson & Boyer Preview Sun Bowl | Predicting OSU's Offensive Two-Deep vs ND | What Are The Beavers Getting In Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan | OSU's Top 10 Defensive Performers In 2023 | Beavers Add Texas RB | Trent Bray Tabs Thomas Ford As RB Coach
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker is a quality pickup for the Beavers. On top of his offer from the Beavers, he also held offers from Baylor, Illinois, Liberty, Marshall, and West Virginia among others. Originally out of West De'Pere, Wisconsin native recorded 59 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles this season for Garden City.
Goodman is the 13th member of Oregon State's 2024 recruiting class and the seventh prospect to commit to the Beavers since Sunday.
• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK
• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, & @tjmathewson