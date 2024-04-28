PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Following the conclusion of spring practices this past weekend, the Oregon State football team saw its 12th departure Saturday as defensive back Joe Swen entered the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-3, 198-pounder was a three-star recruit in the class of 2022 and chose the Beavers over offers from Arizona State, Colorado State, Florida State, and San Diego State...

He didn't see action in his redshirt season in '22, but played in three games on special teams and defense in 2023. Swen had made some nice plays in spring practices, including one day where his interception was the play of the day. However, he was mostly with the second and third-team defensive units and could be seeking a bigger role.

The Beavers are quite deep in the secondary, with 16 scholarship players. That breakdown can be found HERE.

Swen joins Sam Mason, Jason White, Trevor Pope, Quincy Wright, Dylan Lopez, John Miller, Damien Martinez, Isaiah Newell, Michael Erhart, Travis Throckmorton, and Carter Neuman as the Beavers in the portal...

