DETROIT, Mich. – Oregon State defensive back Kitan Oladapo has been selected in the fifth round, 169th overall by the Green Bay Packers in the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday on Saturday.

Oladapo, a Happy Valley, Ore., native finished his collegiate career with 248 tackles in 46 games, posting 15.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, three interceptions, 27 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Oladapo, who played in every Beaver game the past three seasons, was a 2023 Pro Football Focus All-American while earning First-Team All-Pac-12 honors by the Associated Press and second team by the league’s coaches. He finished with 74 tackles his redshirt season, collecting three tackles for loss, a sack and two interceptions. Both picks came in the win over Stanford.

Oladapo is the third Beaver taken in this year’s draft, following Taliese Fuaga in the first round to New Orleans and Anthony Gould in the fifth round by Indianapolis.

He is the 10th Beaver taken by Green Bay all-time and the first since Luke Musgrave in 2023.

OSU Athletics