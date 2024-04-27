PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State right-handed pitcher Aiden May delivered a career-high 14 strikeouts en route to the Beavers securing a 2-0 victory over the Oregon Ducks in game one of the three-game series on Friday night.

The last time a Beavers pitcher struck out 14 batters in a game was in 2018 when Luke Hemilich struck out 14 against USC.

May’s previous career high in strikeouts was 10 against the Beavers when he was a member of the Arizona Wildcats. He pitched eight innings against the Ducks and struck out three batters in his final inning; May threw 114 pitches, only allowing one hit and a walk.

The only hit for Oregon came in the fifth inning with a single from Ducks second baseman Drew Smith.

May’s dominant performance helped pick up his third win of the season, and his pitching performance was backed by a pair of runs from the Beavers. Right fielder Brady Kasper and second baseman Travis Bazzana each hit a pair of home runs to score the Beavers’ only runs.

Kasper opened the scoring in the bottom of the second with a solo home run to right field, and Bazzana launched a ball to left field for his 20th home run of the season in the bottom of the third inning. Oregon’s starting pitcher, RJ Gordon, pitched six innings and gave up both home runs.

Outside of the home runs by Kasper and Bazzana, it was a quiet night offensively for the Beavers, who only had five hits against the Ducks in game one.

Right-handed pitcher Bridger Holmes relieved May in the ninth and closed the game for the Beavers on the mound to pick up his ninth save of the season.

Game two against the Ducks is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Saturday and will air on ESPN2, and right-handed pitcher Jacob Kmatz is expected to start on the mound for the Beavers.