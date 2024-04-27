PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

DETROIT, Mich. – Oregon State wide receiver and return specialist Anthony Gould has been selected in the fifth round, 142nd overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

Gould, who hails from Leavenworth, Kansas, played in 41 career games for the Beavers, totaling 81 receptions for 1,360 yards and six touchdowns. In 2023, as a senior, he played in 11 games, catching a career-high 44 passes for 718 yards and two touchdowns.

Gould returned 26 punts for the Beavers over a four-year stretch, totaling two touchdowns – both in 2022 – and picked up 427 yards. He averaged 16.4 yards per punt in his career.

He was named an All-American at returner in 2022, taking home honors by The Sporting News, Pro Football Focus, CBS Sports and Phil Steele. He was also selected All-Pac-12 First Team by the league’s coaches, PFF and Phil Steele.

He is the second Beaver taken by Indianapolis all-time and the first since Dave Schilling in 1972.

OSU Athletics