DETROIT, Mich. – Oregon State offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga has been selected in the first round, 14th overall by the New Orleans Saints Thursday in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Fuaga is the first Beaver offensive lineman to be selected in the first round of the draft. He is the first Oregon State player to be selected in the first round since Brandin Cooks was drafted 20th overall by New Orleans in 2014.

The Tacoma, Wash., native was a 2023 First-Team All-American by the FWAA, CBS Sports, ESPN, Pro Football Focus and Phil Steele. He was named Second-Tean by the Associated Press, AFCA, Walter Camp, The Sporting News and USA Today.

Fuaga was also a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award while ending the season as a finalist for the Polynesian Player of the Year honor.

He played in 39 career games for the Beavers, and was a two-time All-Pac-12 selection, earning first-team honors in 2023. He was also a PFF All-America Honorable Mention selection in 2022.

Fuaga is the eighth Beaver to be taken by New Orleans all-time and the first since Cooks in 2014.

