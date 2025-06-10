Oregon State Baseball: Five Beavers Named ABCA All-Region

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – A single-season record five Oregon State baseball players have been recognized as American Baseball Coaches Association All-Region selections, the organization announced Tuesday.

Catcher Wilson Weber, outfielder Gavin Turley and left-handed pitcher Ethan Kleinschmit have been named first-team honorees while shortstop Aiva Arquette and right-handed pitcher Dax Whitney are second-teamers.

The Beavers’ three first-team selections are now eligible to be named ABCA All-Americans, with that announcement slated for later this week.

Turley is a repeat first-team selection after being recognized last season.

Weber enters the Men’s College World Series with a .33 batting average over 60 games, which includes 57 starts. He’s third on the team with 57 runs batted in, tied for fourth with 12 home runs and has added 15 doubles with two troples while scoring 44 times.

Turley leads the Beavers with 19 home runs after belting four in the postseason thus far. He also leads the team with 66 RBI and is second with a .346 batting average. He’s also recorded 12 doubles while scoring 54 runs and drawing 50 walks.

Kleinschmit, meanwhile, is recognized in his first season with the Beavers. He enters the World Series with an 8-4 record and 3.54 earned run average over 16 starts. The lefty has struck out 106 to 33 walks in 86 1/3 innings. Opponents are batting just .195 against him.

His fellow starter, Whitney, picked up his second honor of the Week after being a Freshman All-American by the NCBWA Monday. The righty is 6-3 with a 3.66 ERA, striking out a team-high 111 in 71 1/3 innings. Opponents are batting .221 against him.

Arquette leads the Beavers with a .354 batting average while hitting 18 home runs, which are second only to Turley’s 19. Arquette’s 17 doubles lead the team while his 65 RBI trail only Turley’s 66. Arquette has also swiped seven bases in eight attempts and sports a .982 fielding percentage.

OSU Athletics