3-2-1: Oregon State Baseball Takes Down FSU, Punches Ticket To Omaha & CWS

With the Oregon State baseball team (47-14-1) taking down Florida State 14-10 in game three of the Corvallis Super Regional on Sunday night to advance to Omaha and the College World Series, BeaversEdge senior writer Ryan Harlan and writer Brogan Slaughter break down the win and look ahead to Omaha...

1. Let’s bash!

Like Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire, the Beavers channeled their inner bash bros with five home runs to help secure their first trip to Omaha and the College World Series for the first time since they won it all in 2018.

The Beavers busted open the dam after getting punched in the face in the top of the first inning with a seven-run bottom of the first inning. AJ Singer got things going by reaching on a fielder's choice, and then the flood gates of offense began to flow forth, and momentum swung in favor of the Beavers after that.

Canon Reeder and Carson McEntire both homered in the bottom of the first, with McEntire’s home run being the dagger to get Florida State pitcher Wes Mendes out of the game.

When you’re able to chase the starting pitcher out of the game, that’s huge for any lineup, especially for the Beavers, who can beat you in a variety of ways, either through the long ball or even the Pat Casey special small ball.

As the saying goes, chicks dig the long ball, and well, Pat Casey digs small ball.

However, that’s just one inning of offense, and we haven’t even gotten to the third inning where Oregon State swept the leg with two home runs from Trent Caraway and Gavin Turley. Caraway hit a grand slam after Joe Charles walked McEntire after Charles made his second appearance of the regional.