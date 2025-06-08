Oregon State Baseball Punches Ticket To Omaha

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Following a 14-10 win over Florida State in game three of the Corvallis Super Regional on Sunday night, the Oregon State baseball team (47-14-1) is headed back to Omaha for the 8th time in program history and the College World Series for the first time since 2018!

The Beavers took game one against Florida State on Friday night in extra-inning, dramatic fashion, 5-4, before falling 3-1 on Saturday to set up the winner-take-all matchup on Sunday, which the Beavers took home!

Oregon State tallied 12 hits and hit five home runs, including the cycle for home runs in the Sunday finale victory over the Seminoles.

The Beavers will match up with Louisville (40-22) in their first game in Omaha on Friday, likely in the 11 a.m. PT slot.

