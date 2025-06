Oregon State Baseball Talks Win Over FSU To Reach College World Series

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State head baseball coach Mitch Canham, infielder Trent Caraway, and outfielder Canon Reeder following the 14-10 win over Florida State to punch their ticket to Omaha and the College World Series!

