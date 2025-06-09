Oregon State Opens College World Series Friday On ESPN

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: 3-2-1: Beavers Punch Omaha Ticket | WATCH: Beavs Talk Win | Highlights + Social From OSU's Win | Beavers Punch Ticket To Omaha | 3-2-1: Beavers Fight 'Till End, Take Down FSU | WATCH: Beavers Talk Win vs FSU | Beavers Land 2026 EDGE Adel Dorr | Beavers Land 2026 ATH Lance McGee | WATCH: Beavers Preview Supers

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State’s trip to Omaha starts Friday when the Beavers take on Louisville at Charles Schwab Field. The Beavers and Cardinals are slated for a 4 p.m. PT (6 p.m. in Omaha) first pitch on ESPN, the NCAA announced Monday.

It’s the second-ever meeting between the teams following a 2013 matchup, also in Omaha. Oregon State won that game, 11-4.

Oregon State’s other two teams in its side of the bracket include Coastal Carolina and Arizona, which also get underway in another matchup Friday.

The Beavers have also played Coastal Carolina just once, a game that resulted in a 4-4 tie in Seattle in 2019.

Oregon State, of course, has a deep past with Arizona as the teams have played 90 times since their first meeting in 1963. The Beavers hold a 46-44 advantage in the all-time series, and have won five of the last seven meetings. They’ve met on a neutral site just three times, with the Wildcats winning all three. The last meeting away from Corvallis or Tucson was in the 2023 Pac-12 Tournament, a 13-12 win by Arizona.

OSU Athletics