Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Top Tereros 11-3

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Trent Caraway hit his first home run of the season and doubled three times to lead eighth-ranked Oregon State to an 11-3 win over San Diego Friday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Caraway doubled in the third, fourth and eighth innings and homered in the sixth to end the day 4-for-5 with three runs and three runs batted in.

Caraway set a career-high with four hits, and his three doubles tied the Oregon State single-game record.

His four hits, which led the 14-hit Oregon State (8-3) offensive attack, came in support of Beaver starter Nelson Keljo. The lefty struck out a career-high eight in a career-long five innings of work. He limited the Toreros (2-11) to a hit and two walks in his five scoreless.

Keljo earned the win, his first of the year and sixth of his career.

Three different Beavers recorded two hits, including Aiva Arquette, Tyce Peterson and Easton Talt. Peterson doubled and triple while Arquette and Talt each had a double apiece. All told, the Beavers recorded six doubles as a team and eight extra-base hits overall.

Oregon State scored in all but the first and fifth innings.

Next Up

Oregon State and San Diego continue the series Saturday. Watch it live on Portland’s CW, the KOIN+ app and Pac-12 Insider on Amazon, Plex and other applications. First pitch is slated for 1:35 p.m. PT and tickets are available by visiting BeaverTickets.com.

Oregon State Game Notes

• Canon Reeder made his third consecutive start in center field. He scored the game’s first run when Easton Talt doubled in the second.

• The double by Talt was his first extra-base hit of the season.

• The Beavers held San Diego scoreless in the first inning. Opponents have yet to score a run in the first this season.

• Keljo’s previous career high for strikeouts was six, three times. He most recently struck out six against Washington State on May 5, 2024.

• Keljo, meanwhile, had gone four innings in each of his first three starts this year.

• Caraway became the first Beaver with multiple doubles in a game this season.

• Caraway is the first Beaver with three doubles in a game since Gavin Turley versus Arizona on May 24, 2023.

• Oregon State’s pitching staff reached double figure strikeouts for the sixth time in 2025.

• Talt recorded his first multiple-RBI game of the year and his third multi-hit effort.

• OSU hit three consecutive doubles to open the eighth inning.

• Every Beaver reached base safely at least once.

