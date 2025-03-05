Texas ATH Bryson Castile schedules official visit to Oregon State

Bowie (TX) athlete Bryson Castile has scheduled an official visit to Oregon State for the weekend of June 6, he announced on X.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound prospect from the Arlington area locked in the visit just days after receiving an offer from Trent Bray and the Beavers. It marks the first reported official visit for Oregon State in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

Castile picked up his offer from the Beavers on February 28, adding to a growing list that includes UTSA, Tulsa, Pittsburgh, Louisiana Tech, Houston, UNLV, San Diego State, North Texas, UTEP, Arkansas State, Bowling Green, and Nevada.

This past fall, Castile recorded 59 tackles, including 5.5 tackles for loss and six sacks, helping Bowie to an 8-4 record and a perfect 7-0 mark in district play. Bowie competes in Texas' 6A division, the state's highest level of high school football.