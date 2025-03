WATCH: Oregon State Baseball Previews Home Series San Diego & MORE

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State Baseball outfielder Gavin Turley and infielders Tyce Peterson and AJ Singer ahead of the first home series of the year against San Diego!

