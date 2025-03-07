Oregon State Offer Roundup: Early March Edition

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
The Oregon State Beavers coaching staff have been expanding their 2026 and 2027 recruiting boards over the last several weeks, extending offers to recruits across the country. Below, BeaversEdge offers a roundup of some of the notable prospects offered by the Beavers.
Of the country's top talents, McCoy recently decommited from LSU. He holds notable offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LKSU, Louisville, Minnesota, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Utah. It's worth the Beavers throwing their hat in the ring, but it's hard to see anything come of it.
A smaller wide receiver out of Duncanville High School in Texas, Theus has a quality offer sheet including Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, Utah, and Wisconsin among his other notable offers. Definitely a prospect worth monitoring, if he shows interest leaving the region.
Oregon State becomes one of Hinchen's top offers joining Connecticut, San Diego State, San Jose State, and UNLV.
Oregon State has had success recruiting Florida over the years, could Conyers be the next success story? The 6-foot-2 cornerback also holds offers from FIU, Iowa State, USF, and Wake Forest.
The Thomasville, Georgia native holds offers from Arkansas State, Charlotte, East Carolina, Georgia Southern, Jacksonville State, Liberty, South Florida, and Southern Miss currently. Oregon State is his first nonregional offer.
The Florida four-star tight end holds 10 scholarship offers including Arkansas, Colorado, Colorado State, Hawaii, Kentucky, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Utah, Utah State, Washington State, and Florida State.
Oregon State is the fourth offer Alatini, joining Minnesota, Utah, and Washington. Definetely a prospect worth keeping a close eye on here over the next few weeks and months. Notably Aaltini is also a star rugby player.
Vallejo holds offers from Houston, Kansas, Memphis, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Sacramento State, and SMU. On top of his recent offer from Oregon State. Has has scheduled official visits to Oklahoma State, Kansas, Houston, and SMU.
