LOS ANGELES – Oregon State pulled to within one twice but UCLA broke away late to take the first of a three-game series, 12-5, Friday night at Jackie Robinson Stadium.

The Beavers, down 4-0, scored once in the fourth and two in the fifth to make it a 4-3 game. OSU (34-15 overall, 16-12 Pac-12 Conference), after the Bruins scored twice in the fifth, came back with two more in the sixth on a Travis Bazzana double. But UCLA scored six in the seventh to go up seven en route to the series-opening win.

Trent Sellers started and took the loss, dropping to 6-5 on the year. He allowed six runs on seven hits with four strikeouts.

The win went to Jake Brooks, who improved to 6-5. The UCLA (26-19-1, 11-12-1) righty allowed six hits and five runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Bazzana led the Beavers with two hits and two RBI.

Next Up

Oregon State and UCLA continue their three-game series Saturday at Jackie Robinson Stadium. First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. PT. The game will air on the Pac-12 Networks in addition to Pac-12.com and the Pac-12 Now app.

Oregon State Notes

- Garret Forrester extended his hit streak to a season-long 11 games with his RBI single in the fifth.

- Forrester’s RBI was the 133rd of his career, moving him three shy of tying Darwin Barney (2005-07) for 10th at Oregon State.

- Mason Guerra pushed his hit streak to eight games, equaling a season-long.

- Bazzana walked for the 50th time this season, tying Steven Kwan and Trevor Larnach, both in 2018, for seventh in a single season at OSU.

- Bazzana recorded his team-best 23rd multiple-hit game of the season.

- Micah McDowell stole his 13th base in 15 attempts in the seventh inning. He came into the season with five stolen bases in his career.

- AJ Hutcheson inherited one runner and stranded him. He’s now inherited 29 this season, allowing eight to score.