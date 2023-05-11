Oregon State Baseball By The Numbers
With the Oregon State baseball team (33-14, 16-11 Pac-12) set to face UCLA in the final conference series of the season this weekend, BeaversEdge takes a look at Beaver baseball by the numbers!
TEAM
- Oregon State has had the fifth-most at-bats in the Pac-12 with 1639 this season.
- The Beavers have scored the fourth-most runs in the conference with 346.
- OSU is sixth in the conference in total hits, with 463.
- The Beavers have hit 87 doubles this year, good for sixth-best in the P12.
- OSU is seventh in the conference in home runs with 59.
- The Beavers are fourth in the P12 in RBIs with 315.
- Oregon State leads the conference in total walks drawn with 285 on the season, over 40 more than the next closest team. Those 285 walks are tied for 10th nationally...
- OSU leads the conference with 75 stolen bases.
- The Beavers are eighth in the P12 with a batting average of .282.
- Oregon State's on-base percentage ranks second in the conference at .397.
- OSU's slugging percentage ranks eighth in the P12 at .452.
- Oregon State's pitching staff has surrendered 374 hits this season, third-best in the conference.
- Oregon State's pitching staff has allowed the fewest runs in the conference with 206 on the year. Of those 206, 187 were earned, which is good for best in the P12.
- The Beavers have walked 174 batters, which is good for sixth-best in the conference.
- Oregon State is third in the P12 in total strikeouts tallied by the pitching staff with 458 on the year. Those 458 rank 19th-best nationally...
- The Beavers are third in the conference in strikeouts per nine innings at 9.64.
- OSU has allowed the fewest home runs in the Pac-12, with just 35 surrendered this year.
- Oregon State's ERA of 3.94 is good for the Pac-12 lead... The 3.94 ERA is good for 11th nationally...
- The Beavers lead the conference in fielding percentage at .980... good for 16th-best in the country...
- The Beavers are tied for fifth in double plays turned with 32 this year.
Individual
- Travis Bazzana, Garret Forrester, and Micah McDowell are all inside the top-25 for hits in the Pac-12 this season. Bazzana leads the way with 65 (T-6th), Forrester has 61 (T-12th), and McDowell has 57 (T-23rd).
- Bazzana is third in the conference in doubles with 17...
- Bazzana is tied for second in triples with three on the year.
- Mason Guerra leads Oregon State with 10 home runs on the year. Brady Kasper is tied for 29th with eight while Bazzana, Forrester, and Mikey Kane each have seven (T-37th)
- Guerra leads OSU with 43 RBI (T-12th) while Forrester (40, T-16th) and Bazzana (37, T-23rd) also rank inside the top-25 in the conference...
- Bazzana (49) and Forrester (45) are 1st and 2nd, respectively, in the conference in total walks... Bazzana ranks seventh nationally while Forrester checks in at No. 17...
- Bazzana leads the P12 with 32 stolen bases on the year...
- Bazzana ranks 10th in the conference in batting average at .365 while Forrester checks in at No. 21 with an average of .341... McDowell (.339, 23rd) and Guerra (.319, 43rd) are also inside the top-50...
- Bazzana ranks seventh in OBP (.504) while Forrester (.481) and McDowell (.434) are 12th and 29th, respectively.
- Trent Sellers is second in the Pac-12 in strikeouts with 89 on the season... Those 89 are tied for 20th-best nationally...
- Sellers ranks tied for second in the conference with six wins on the year...
- Sellers leads the conference in strikeouts per nine innings, tallying 14.05... He's fourth in the country in terms of K/9...
- AJ Hutcheson and Tyler Mejia are 16th and 17th in the conference in ERA with 2.08 and 2.21, respectively. Braden Boisvert (2.45, 20th), Ian Lawson (2.61, 22nd) and Jaren Hunter (3.03, 29th) also rank inside the top 30...
Pac-12 Standings
