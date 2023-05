PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State redshirt senior offensive lineman Jake Levengood ranks inside the top five of college football returning centers according to PFF...

PFF, which assigns "grades" based on in-game performances, has Levengood as the fourth-best returning center with an overall grade of 79.2. He's also the highest-graded center returning in the Pac-12 conference...

The 6-foot-4, 294-pounder is coming off a 2022 campaign that saw him start all 13 games, earning All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention, PFF All-Pac-12 Third Team and was named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List (top center)...

PFF Grading Scale

Elite: 90.0 or higher

High Quality: 80.0 - 89.9

Above Average: 70.0 - 79.9

Average: 60.0 - 69.9

Below Average: 50.0 - 59.9

Poor: 49.9 or lower