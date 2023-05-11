Four-star DB Tony Louis-Nkuba releases top five
Four-star cornerback Tony-Louis Nkuba released his top five schools on Wednesday night and the Oregon State Beavers have made the cut.
Among Nkuba's top five are Arizona State, Arkansas, Cal, Oregon State, and SMU. The Lewisville (TX) native cut down his offer sheet from 13 with his top five, schools such as Houston and Texas Tech not making the cut.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pound cornerback is ranked as the 57th-best player in the state of Texas and the 34th-best cornerback in the country.
Coming out of the Rivals Camp Series in Dallas, it does appear that Arizona State is currently in the driver's seat. Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Gorney and Cole Patterson also believes he could be a popular name this summer, "It would also not be surprising to see more offers come in soon because Nkuba is very athletic and he has tremendous length."
Nkuba won the Rivals Camp Series Dallas's MVP for defensive backs and here's why.
"Nkuba has length, athleticism and he plays with a major dog factor where he’s always looking to compete and go after receivers so he had a phenomenal showing. The four-star outside the Rivals250 definitely made a statement by winning 50-50 balls because of his length, competing on every rep, and showing elite athletic ability."
The Beavers originally offered Nkuta in late January but have has yet to visit Corvallis to our knowledge. Look for the Beavers to get him in for an official visit potentially this summer.
