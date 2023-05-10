One of Oregon State's top 2024 wide receiver targets, David Washington out of Delta Academy in Las Vegas, Nevada will be taking an official visit to Corvallis this weekend. Washington announced his plans on Twitter, Tuesday night.

"I was blown away by the hospitality from start to finish! Coach Fense blew me away with his ability to coach and also opened my eyes to a lot in this recruiting process," Washington told Beavers Edge after a visit to Oregon State last month for the Beavers' spring game and junior day.

"My priority is to get developed and built into an NFL receiver, after sitting in meetings with Coach Fense and really taking all of his coaching in I was able to leave there with so much more knowledge than I arrived there with!"

His relationship with wide receivers coach Kefense Hynson has also been a big part of his recruitment thus far. "Coach Fense and seeing his ability to push guys in his drills and how he sees me fitting in what he’s building and doing," Washington said about their discussions during his visit last month. "For each drill, he showed me a clip of myself in my actual film where I was doing just that and how he emphasizes it. It stood out to me a lot."

Washington has nearly 30 scholarship offers to his name including California, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas A&M, UCLA, and Utah.