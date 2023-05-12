PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: OSU Baseball By The Numbers | Four-Star DB Has OSU In Top 5 | Baseball Postseason Projections | Beavers Host GA Tech Center Transfer | Beavers Land 2024 Texas RB | Four-Star WR Sets OSU OV | REPORT: WBB G Enters Portal | Jake Levengood One Of Top Returning Centers | OSU Baseball In The Rankings | OSU Football Over/Under Win Total

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State men’s basketball team will head to Brooklyn this Thanksgiving to compete in the NIT Season Tip-Off. The event will be played at the Barclays Center, with games on Wed., Nov. 22 and Fri., Nov. 24. Joining the Beavers at the event will be Florida, Baylor and Pittsburgh.

The tournament bracket and schedule will be announced in the coming months. Tickets are not yet on sale, but fans can secure first access to the best seats and discount offers by signing-up for the official pre-sale at nitseasontipoff.com. Matchups, times and ESPN platform designations for will be announced at a later date

The NIT Season Tip-Off has been played in New York City since 1985 and this fall marks the seventh time the tournament will be held at Barclays Center.

Earlier this spring, the Beavers announced that they will take on Nebraska Nov. 18 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Oregon State was one of the youngest teams in the nation during the 2022-23 campaign, and features the return of Pac-12 All-Freshman selection Jordan Pope, who led conference freshmen in scoring with 12.6 points per game. Pope will be joined by fellow sophomores-to-be Tyler Bilodeau, Michael Rataj, KC Ibekwe, Jayden Stevens and Justin Rochelin. Veterans Dexter Akanno, Christian Wright and Chol Marial will also look to continue their roles in the Beaver rotation.

Overall, Oregon State as one of seven teams in the nation to have three freshmen average six or more points per game in 2022-23, and was one of five teams to have over 50 percent of its scoring come from its freshman class. Eight Oregon State freshmen played in at least one game last season, making it one of two programs in the nation to reach that mark.