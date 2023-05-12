With the Oregon State baseball team (34-14, 16-11 Pac-12) set to face UCLA (25-19-1, 10-12-1) in their final Pac-12 series of the season, BeaversEdge.com previews the matchup!

- The Beavers are meeting UCLA for the 88th, 89th and 90th times during the series. The Bruins hold a slight advantage, 45-42, with a 23-17 mark in games played in LA.

- The teams squared off five times last season; OSU went 2-3 with a 1-1 mark in the Pac-12 Tournament. OSU and UCLA played twice on May 28, 2022. The Bruins won the first game, 25-22, before the Beavers won the nightcap, 8-7.

- Oregon State comes into the series with 16 wins in Pac-12 Conference play. That assures the Beavers 12 consecutive seasons - since 2011 - with a winning conference record.

- Garret Forrester is 15-for-35 (.429) with two doubles, a triple and three home runs in eight career games against the Bruins. He has 13 RBI, including 11 in 2022, with five walks. Forrester had two home runs in the first of two games at last season's Pac-12 Tournament.

- Forrester takes a 10-game hit streak into this season's series. He has 11 RBI and is 18-for-46 (.391) during it.

- Mason Guerra is 12-for-27 (.444) with 13 RBI during a seven-game hit streak. He has five home runs during the streak.

- Travis Bazzana extended his OSU single-season record with his 31st and 32nd steals of the year Tuesday. He has 46 for his career, tying him with Steve Lyons (1979-81) for fourth in the OSU record books.

- Oregon State enters Friday having won 8-of-9 and 16 of the last 19 games. The Beavers are 22-6 since getting swept at Stanford March 17-19.

- Oregon State lowered its ERA to 3.94 with Tuesday's win, which ranks first in the Pac-12 and ninth nationally.

- OSU improved to 28-1 when out-hitting its opponent this season after collecting seven to Portland's five on Tuesday.