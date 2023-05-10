PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State and head coach Wayne Tinkle are in the market for a big man as the Beavers recently hosted Georgia Tech transfer center Rodney Howard.

There's also a connection between Howard and Oregon State's coaching staff as lead assistant Eric Reveno was an assistant at Georgia Tech during the early years of Howard's career. The two overlapped during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons...

A three-star recruit in the 2019 class, Howard originally signed with Georgia and spent his freshman campaign with the Bulldogs, appearing in 24 games (two starts) and averaging 1.8 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.

He then chose to transfer to Georgia Tech, where he spent the next three seasons, appearing in 70 games (43 starts). His best season was his sophomore campaign in 2021-22 as he tallied 6.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 56% from the floor and 61% from the charity stripe.

Howard is coming off a senior season with the Yellow Jackets that saw him average 4.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 55% from the field and 58% from the line...

As a graduate transfer, Howard will have one season to play one...

Heading into next season, the Beavers will return Jordan Pope, Dexter Akkano, Chol Marial, Tyler Bilodeau, Michael Rataj, KC Ibekwe, Christian Wright, Jayden Stevens, Donovan Grant, Felipe Palazzo, and Justin Rochelin and will welcome in newcomers Gavin Marrs, Thomas Ndong, & Nate Meithof...

