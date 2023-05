PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: WATCH: OSU Baseball Talks Win Over Utah | 2024 DE Discusses OSU Recruitment | Baseball Postseason Projections | Top OSU QB Target Sets Corvallis Visit | Transfer Portal Nugget | Beavers To Host JUCO DB | Transfer Portal: Names To Know | JUCO DB Schedules OSU Visit

Draft Kings has released their over/under win totals for 2023 Oregon State football and the sports book has listed the Beavers' total at eight.

The Beavers came in sixth in the Pac-12, trailing USC, UO, UW, Utah, & UCLA while being ranked ahead of WSU, UA, ASU, CAL, CU, & Stanford...

This comes on the heels of the 2022 campaign that saw Oregon State football have one of the most successful seasons in school history, going 10-3 with a win over Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl...