After spending the 2022-23 campaign with the Oregon State women's basketball program, guard Shalexxus Aaron has reportedly entered her name into the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-1 guard from Apple Valley (CA) is coming off a redshirt-junior season with the Beavers where she appeared in 31 games (25 starts) and averaged 5.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.

She shot 40% from the floor, 33% from three, and 86% from the charity stripe... She'll be a grad transfer and have one year to play one...

In terms of returnees, the Beavers will welcome back guards Talia Von Oelhoffen, AJ Marotte, Martha Pietsch, Adlee Blacklock, and Lily Hansford and Raegan Beers and Timea Gardiner in the frontcourt.

Additionally, the Beavers will welcome five new faces to the program, including transfers Susana Yepes & Sela Heid and incoming freshmen Donovyn Hunter, Kennedie Shuler, and Dominika Paurová.

With the scholarship limit set at 13, the Beavers now have an open roster spot...

