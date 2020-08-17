BeaversEdge - Meet The Oregon State Football Class Of 2021 Commits

COMMITTED: March 15th, 2020

Hood River (OR) offensive lineman and Oregon State commit Henry Buckles could prove to be hidden gem from the Beaver state. He broke the ice in the 2021 class after being on Oregon State's radar for quite some time before the coaches decided to offer. When they did, no one looked back and Buckles was committed shortly after. Buckles already has great size, technique, and will only continue to improve. Buckles is a Beaver through-and-though and will be a big piece of the 2021 class.

COMMITTED: May 5th, 2020

Mission Viejo (CA) linebacker Easton Mascarenas is a 6-foot-1, 225-pound playmaker who has always been at the top of the recruiting board for the Oregon State staff. Mascarenas added his first offer from the Beavers back in January of 2019. His brother, Akili Arnold, is a defensive back at OSU and recruited him from the beginning of his recruitment until his commitment. He chose the Beavs over Arizona, Duke, Colorado, Washington, Washington State and more. Many feel that Mascarenas, despite a high three-star ranking, is being overlooked. He seems to always be near the ball and has a range of skills that he brings with him on every down. Time will tell if he can get the four-star bump, but in the mean time, many Oregon State fans have already pinned Mascarenas as one of the favorites in the class.

COMMITTED: May 13th, 2020

Hidden Valley (OR) quarterback Sam Vidlak is a tall, athletic quarterback that the staff placed a high priority on after extending an offer. He was first committed to Montana, where he and his family had built great relationships with the staff and loved the community. The opportunity to represent his home state and play at the highest level was too big to pass up, however, and Vidlak would quickly flip to Oregon State. Keeping talent in the state is always something that OSU sets out to do, and Vidlak is another great testament to that in the 2021 class.

COMMITTED: June 17th, 2020

Perhaps the biggest recruiting win for the entire 2021 cycle came when Portland (OR) running back Damir Collins made his pledge to the Beavers. After a massive junior season that consisted of multiple visits and evaluations from the Oregon State staff, the coaches made it clear that Collins was going to be a priority, and it shows when you look back at his recruitment. Coach Michael Pitre zeroed in on Collins and the staff put all of their recruiting efforts at the running back position into him, a tactic that has been successful for them to this point. The Beavs had plenty of competition, but Collins would end up choosing Oregon State over Oregon, Cal, Maryland, Arizona State, Ole Miss, Colorado and more.

COMMITTED: July 13th, 2020

In a bit of a surprise commitment, Carmel (CA) tight end JT Byrne locked things down just a few weeks after taking a visit through Corvallis and Oregon State with his family back in early July. Coach Wozniak silently built a great relationship with Byrne since the beginning of 2020, and he would commit to the Beavs over San Diego State, San Jose State, Army, and others. At 6-foot-6, Byrne certainly doesn't lack the frame or skills necessary to play tight end in the power five, and has the potential to be a big target once he arrives in Corvallis.

COMMITTED: July 22nd, 2020

While we're talking surprises, there was no bigger surprise to this point than the commitment of Salt Lake City (UT) defensive end Omarion Fa'amoe. Oregon State beat out his home state school Utah, defending national champions LSU, Nebraska, Tennessee, Arizona and more for Fa'amoe, which surprised even his family and coaches when his decision was made. Fa'amoe is an athletic DL who is currently sitting around 6-foot-3, 260-pounds. While he has the size to fill the gaps, he also has the speed to help off the edge and make open field tackles.

COMMITTED: August 7th, 2020

It's not every year that Oregon State pulls a commitment from 3,000+ miles away, but that would prove to be the case for Tampa (FL) defensive back Jaylen Martin. Martin held his offer for right around two months before committing, but the Oregon State staff, particularly coach Blue Adams, had been in contact for closer to three. In that time, the staff put in some serious work and overcame an already-released top-five that consisted of UCF, South Florida, Bowling Green, Iowa State and Kansas. Martin was instantly excited about the opportunities at Oregon State, and knew for nearly a month before his commitment that Corvallis was where he wanted to be.

