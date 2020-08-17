BeaversEdge - Meet The Oregon State Football Class Of 2021 Commits

Meet The Oregon State Football Class Of 2021 Commits
COMMITTED: March 15th, 2020
Hood River (OR) offensive lineman and Oregon State commit Henry Buckles could prove to be hidden gem from the Beaver state. He broke the ice in the 2021 class after being on Oregon State's radar for quite some time before the coaches decided to offer. When they did, no one looked back and Buckles was committed shortly after. Buckles already has great size, technique, and will only continue to improve. Buckles is a Beaver through-and-though and will be a big piece of the 2021 class.
MORE
Pac-12 commits react to news of 2020 cancellation
Pac-12 Spotlight: How has pandemic impacted recruiting?
Q&A With Hood River Valley Head Coach Caleb Sperry
Henry Buckles Pledges To OSU: What It Means & What Is Next
COMMITMENT ANALYSIS: What Is Oregon State Getting In Henry Buckles?
BREAKING: OL Henry Buckles Commits To Oregon State; "It was a no-brainer."
State Breakdown: Oregon State's Top Targets in Oregon
Hot Board: Oregon State's 2021 Offensive Line Targets
COMMITTED: May 5th, 2020
Mission Viejo (CA) linebacker Easton Mascarenas is a 6-foot-1, 225-pound playmaker who has always been at the top of the recruiting board for the Oregon State staff. Mascarenas added his first offer from the Beavers back in January of 2019. His brother, Akili Arnold, is a defensive back at OSU and recruited him from the beginning of his recruitment until his commitment. He chose the Beavs over Arizona, Duke, Colorado, Washington, Washington State and more.
Many feel that Mascarenas, despite a high three-star ranking, is being overlooked. He seems to always be near the ball and has a range of skills that he brings with him on every down. Time will tell if he can get the four-star bump, but in the mean time, many Oregon State fans have already pinned Mascarenas as one of the favorites in the class.
MORE
Pac-12 commits react to news of 2020 cancellation
Pac-12 Spotlight: How has pandemic impacted recruiting?
Pac-12 Spotlight: Three-stars to watch
Mission Viejo HC Chad Johnson Talks OSU Commit Easton Mascarenas
COMMITMENT ANALYSIS: What Is Oregon State Getting In Easton Mascarenas?
BREAKING: 2021 LB Easton Mascarenas Commits To Oregon State
2021 LB Easton Mascarenas Feels Like A Priority For Oregon State
Family Ties Make Oregon State An Intriguing Option For Easton Mascarenas
Preview: Two Big Official Visitors Due In For Oregon State
COMMITTED: May 13th, 2020
Hidden Valley (OR) quarterback Sam Vidlak is a tall, athletic quarterback that the staff placed a high priority on after extending an offer. He was first committed to Montana, where he and his family had built great relationships with the staff and loved the community. The opportunity to represent his home state and play at the highest level was too big to pass up, however, and Vidlak would quickly flip to Oregon State. Keeping talent in the state is always something that OSU sets out to do, and Vidlak is another great testament to that in the 2021 class.
MORE
Despite Delays, QB Sam Vidlak Keeping Focus On Improving, Recruiting
Pac-12 commits react to news of 2020 cancellation
Pac-12 Spotlight: How has pandemic impacted recruiting?
Hidden Valley HC James Powers On Sam Vidlak: "He Has A Cannon."
Behind The Flip: 2021 QB Sam Vidlak
COMMITMENT ANALYSIS: What Is Oregon State Getting In Sam Vidlak?
BREAKING: Homegrown QB Sam Vidlak Flips To Oregon State
State Breakdown: Oregon State's Top Targets in Oregon
COMMITTED: June 17th, 2020
Perhaps the biggest recruiting win for the entire 2021 cycle came when Portland (OR) running back Damir Collins made his pledge to the Beavers. After a massive junior season that consisted of multiple visits and evaluations from the Oregon State staff, the coaches made it clear that Collins was going to be a priority, and it shows when you look back at his recruitment. Coach Michael Pitre zeroed in on Collins and the staff put all of their recruiting efforts at the running back position into him, a tactic that has been successful for them to this point. The Beavs had plenty of competition, but Collins would end up choosing Oregon State over Oregon, Cal, Maryland, Arizona State, Ole Miss, Colorado and more.
MORE
Pac-12 Spotlight: How has pandemic impacted recruiting?
Three-Point Stance: Recent commits; Big Ten QBs; G5 OL
COMMITMENT ANALYSIS: What Is Oregon State Getting In Damir Collins?
BREAKING: Top RB Target Damir Collins Commits To Oregon State
Tale Of The Tape: Who Will Land Damir Collins?
State Breakdown: Oregon State's Top Targets in Oregon
Buy or Sell: Oregon State Will Land Damir Collins
Oregon State Named A Finalist For Rivals250 RB Damir Collins
2021 Recruits In The State Of Oregon To Keep An Eye On
Preview: Two Big Official Visitors Due In For Oregon State
In-state RB Damir Collins talks recruitment, Oregon State
Three & Out: Opportunity knocking; Big days ahead; Friday commit schedule
COMMITTED: July 13th, 2020
In a bit of a surprise commitment, Carmel (CA) tight end JT Byrne locked things down just a few weeks after taking a visit through Corvallis and Oregon State with his family back in early July. Coach Wozniak silently built a great relationship with Byrne since the beginning of 2020, and he would commit to the Beavs over San Diego State, San Jose State, Army, and others. At 6-foot-6, Byrne certainly doesn't lack the frame or skills necessary to play tight end in the power five, and has the potential to be a big target once he arrives in Corvallis.
MORE
Pac-12 Spotlight: How has pandemic impacted recruiting?
COMMITMENT ANALYSIS: What Is Oregon State Getting In JT Byrne?
BREAKING: California Tight End JT Byrne Commits To Oregon State
COMMITTED: July 22nd, 2020
While we're talking surprises, there was no bigger surprise to this point than the commitment of Salt Lake City (UT) defensive end Omarion Fa'amoe. Oregon State beat out his home state school Utah, defending national champions LSU, Nebraska, Tennessee, Arizona and more for Fa'amoe, which surprised even his family and coaches when his decision was made. Fa'amoe is an athletic DL who is currently sitting around 6-foot-3, 260-pounds. While he has the size to fill the gaps, he also has the speed to help off the edge and make open field tackles.
MORE
West High School Head Coach Olosaa Solovi Talks Omarion Fa'amoe
COMMITMENT ANALYSIS: What Is Oregon State Getting In Omarion Fa'amoe?
BREAKING: Salt Lake City DL Omarion Fa'amoe Commits To Oregon State
COMMITTED: August 7th, 2020
It's not every year that Oregon State pulls a commitment from 3,000+ miles away, but that would prove to be the case for Tampa (FL) defensive back Jaylen Martin. Martin held his offer for right around two months before committing, but the Oregon State staff, particularly coach Blue Adams, had been in contact for closer to three. In that time, the staff put in some serious work and overcame an already-released top-five that consisted of UCF, South Florida, Bowling Green, Iowa State and Kansas. Martin was instantly excited about the opportunities at Oregon State, and knew for nearly a month before his commitment that Corvallis was where he wanted to be.
MORE
Jaylen Martin Breaks Down His Decision To Commit: "It is just a vibe."
COMMITMENT ANALYSIS: What Is Oregon State Getting In Jaylen Martin?
BREAKING: Tampa, Florida DB Jaylen Martin Is Headed To Corvallis
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.