Oregon State is hard at work building a pipeline in the Lone Star State.

While the recruiting focus under head coach Jonathan Smith has largely been zeroed in on the west coast, most notably in California, the Beavers have started to develop inroads in the hotbed of Texas and there's no doubt they're starting to raise some eyebrows.

With 2021 Texas wide receiver Jimmy Valsin becoming the latest Texan to join the roster, credit has to be given to Oregon State receivers coach Kefense Hynson, as he's been hard at work developing those relationships at the high school and JUCO level in Texas.

Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman, who's based in Louisiana and has his pulse all across the Texas recruiting landscape, echoed the notion that Hynson is starting to turn some heads.