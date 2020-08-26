BeaversEdge - BREAKING: LA Defensive Back Arnez Madison Commits To Oregon State

BREAKING: LA Defensive Back Arnez Madison Commits To Oregon State
Oregon State added another out of state commitment on Wednesday at the defensive back position. Coach Blue Adams has been recruiting nationally to find his 2021 additions, and he now has two new players from two of the most fertile recruiting grounds in the country.
First was Jaylen Martin, an Uber-talented defensive back from Tampa, Florida. Now, the Beavs have earned a commitment from Los Angeles (CA) playmaker Arnez Madison.
Madison, a three-star recruit, took to Twitter to announce his commitment.
According to reported offers on Rivals.com, Madison chose the Beavers over Washington, Kansas, Fresno State, Boise State and more. Oregon State was the first to offer on June 3rd.
Upon receiving his offer, Madison was instantly excited about the opportunities that came with it.
"What intrigues me the most about OSU is that they are in the PAC 12 so that means they play against some of the top receivers. I’m looking forward to learning everything I can to improve my overall game!"
Madison is the 8th commit in the class, not including OL Sione Veikoso and LB Semisi Saluni (originally class of 2018).
Stick with BeaversEdge for ongoing coverage on the commitment.
