BeaversEdge - BREAKING: LA Defensive Back Arnez Madison Commits To Oregon State

Oregon State added another out of state commitment on Wednesday at the defensive back position. Coach Blue Adams has been recruiting nationally to find his 2021 additions, and he now has two new players from two of the most fertile recruiting grounds in the country.

First was Jaylen Martin, an Uber-talented defensive back from Tampa, Florida. Now, the Beavs have earned a commitment from Los Angeles (CA) playmaker Arnez Madison.

Madison, a three-star recruit, took to Twitter to announce his commitment.