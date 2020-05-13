Vidlak pledged to Montana on January 7th, fulfilling a dream of playing for them. The Hidden Valley quarterback has a love for Montana not only as a college, but also as a state. There was only one thing that could change his mind, and that was the chance to represent his home state.

Though flipping his commitment from Montana to Oregon State was a hard one, it was something that Vidlak wanted to do and do quickly. It isn't often that a player from a small school gets the opportunity to play on the biggest stage, so Vidlak was sure to take advantage of his chance.

“It means a lot (to commit to OSU) and is something I am super thankful for,” Vidlak said. “It was just something I couldn’t pass up. I am really proud to represent my school, my family, my faith and the state of Oregon.”

Vidlak is the fifth member of the class, joining LB Easton Mascarenas, OL Henry Buckles and DL Alex Lemon, as well as offensive lineman Sione Veikoso who was originally in the class of 2018 and is returning from a mission.