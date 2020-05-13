COMMITMENT ANALYSIS: What Is Oregon State Getting In Sam Vidlak?
THE STORY
Vidlak pledged to Montana on January 7th, fulfilling a dream of playing for them. The Hidden Valley quarterback has a love for Montana not only as a college, but also as a state. There was only one thing that could change his mind, and that was the chance to represent his home state.
Though flipping his commitment from Montana to Oregon State was a hard one, it was something that Vidlak wanted to do and do quickly. It isn't often that a player from a small school gets the opportunity to play on the biggest stage, so Vidlak was sure to take advantage of his chance.
“It means a lot (to commit to OSU) and is something I am super thankful for,” Vidlak said. “It was just something I couldn’t pass up. I am really proud to represent my school, my family, my faith and the state of Oregon.”
Vidlak is the fifth member of the class, joining LB Easton Mascarenas, OL Henry Buckles and DL Alex Lemon, as well as offensive lineman Sione Veikoso who was originally in the class of 2018 and is returning from a mission.
WHAT IT MEANS FOR OREGON STATE
In more ways than one, landing 2021 QB Sam Vidlak is a huge coup for Jonathan Smith and Co.
Firstly, it’s a big deal that the Beavers landed their QB relatively early in the process. There were other guys this class that the team was actively pursuing, but once Vidlak (the then Montana commit) was offered, it seemed like a matter of time before he was going to don the orange and black.
Secondly, this will do wonders for continued in-state recruiting efforts. If Vidlak is able to eventually work his way into a starting role, he’ll be the first homegrown Beaver QB since Derek Andersen back in the early 2000’s. The Beavs are still making their inroads with the high school coaches around the state and credit goes to Jake Cookus for not leaving any stone unturned.
In terms of what the Beavs are getting on the field, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound Vidlak is coming off a junior season that saw him lead Hidden Valley to the 3A State Championship game. He threw for 3,404 yards and 44 touchdowns against just three interceptions. He’ll fit in Smith and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren’s system like a glove as he’s a cerebral guy that’s always looking to learn and get the most from his teammates.
RIVALS ANALYST ADAM GORNEY ON VIDLAK
