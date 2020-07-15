BeaversEdge - Film Room: JT Byrne

It doesn’t take a long look at new Oregon State commit JT Byrne’s film to realize that the Beavers just added a tight end with a very high ceiling.

What immediately jumps out about Byrne is his size. At 6-foot-6, 230-pounds, Byrne instantly stands out as a red zone threat. There are many cases of incredibly talented defensive backs that have been dominated purely because they didn’t have the height to cover their man, and I think Byrne will have that advantage at least nine times out of ten.

Another thing that can be seen on Byrne’s film is that he is not super fast, which is okay because he doesn’t necessarily need to be. Byrne doesn’t project to be the guy that you are throwing a screen to or trying to get into the open field, but instead as someone who you can rely on to go up and grab the jump balls, be physical, and get you down the field.

It certainly does help that he has a good set of hands as well. Again, Byrne is going to be someone that has to make some catches in traffic, and as you can see in his film, he has no problem doing that.

Overall, I see Byrne making a great impact and think he is a sleeper in this class. Like most players at his age, he is still a little raw but can easily turn into a real threat with proper coaching. You can’t teach size, so his mismatch will be very fun to watch for Beaver fans.