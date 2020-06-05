PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Earlier this week, Oregon State became the first to offer 2021 ATH Arnez Madison (CA) as the versatile playmaker received a full ride from secondary coach Blue Adams.

"It feels great! I am very thankful to my coaches and god for believing in me!" Madison said.

While listed as an athlete, Madison says that the Beavers see him as a defensive back.

Given his 6-foot, 161-pound frame, there's potential for Madison to be a hybrid cornerback/nickelback in Tim Tibesar's defensive scheme. He's got nice instincts on film and plays the position quite well, no doubt catching the Beavers' eye early in the process.

For Madison, the most intriguing thing about Oregon State is the competition he'd be lining up against week in and week out.

"What intrigues me the most about OSU is that they are in the PAC 12 so that means they play against some of the top receivers. I’m looking forward to learning everything I can to improve my overall game!"

While Madison has since added a Kansas offer, he's not in a hurry to rush the recruiting process as he's still weighing his options.

"I don't know about visits just yet but I'm very excited about learning more Oregon State. My plans are to consider all of my options to find the best fit for me."