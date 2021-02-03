BeaversEdge - WATCH: Jonathan Smith Talks 15 New Additions

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith as he talks about the Beavers' 15 new additions to the 2021 class and touches on several other various other updates...

MORE: Beavers Add 15 Newcomers To 2021 Class | Analysis: What are the Beavers getting in Jason White? | OL Jason White Flips To OSU