BeaversEdge - COMMITMENT ANALYSIS: What Is Oregon State Getting In Arnez Madison?

Oregon State was the first school to offer Los Angeles (CA) athlete Arnez Madison back on June 3rd. As history tells us, it is always a good thing to be the first to offer any recruit, but when the subject is a 6-foot-2 athlete from some of the top recruiting school in the country, there is all the more reason to be excited.

In many cases, Oregon State is the first to offer, and many other schools follow shortly after. This was another one of those cases as Kansas, Washington, Fresno State, Boise State, and more followed up with offers of their own throughout the next couple of months.

Defensive backs coach Blue Adams was the first point of contact for Madison, who was instantly excited to build that relationship and learn more about Oregon State. He quickly realized how much he liked the opportunity to compete in the Pac-12, which is a conference known greatly for throwing the ball.

As time passed and relationships continued to grow, Madison began to not feel a need for any kind of top schools list and locked down his spot at Oregon State.