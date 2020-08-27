BeaversEdge - COMMITMENT ANALYSIS: What Is Oregon State Getting In Arnez Madison?

COMMITMENT ANALYSIS: What Is Oregon State Getting In Arnez Madison?
THE COMMITMENT
Oregon State was the first school to offer Los Angeles (CA) athlete Arnez Madison back on June 3rd. As history tells us, it is always a good thing to be the first to offer any recruit, but when the subject is a 6-foot-2 athlete from some of the top recruiting school in the country, there is all the more reason to be excited.
In many cases, Oregon State is the first to offer, and many other schools follow shortly after. This was another one of those cases as Kansas, Washington, Fresno State, Boise State, and more followed up with offers of their own throughout the next couple of months.
Defensive backs coach Blue Adams was the first point of contact for Madison, who was instantly excited to build that relationship and learn more about Oregon State. He quickly realized how much he liked the opportunity to compete in the Pac-12, which is a conference known greatly for throwing the ball.
As time passed and relationships continued to grow, Madison began to not feel a need for any kind of top schools list and locked down his spot at Oregon State.
WHAT IT MEANS FOR OREGON STATE
In more ways than one, Arnez Madison's commitment to Oregon State is big time.
For starters, the Beavers are getting an uber-athletic corner who has the height and ball-hawking skills to be a real difference-maker.
Beyond that, it shows that secondary coach Blue Adams is capable of going into some of the most fertile recruiting grounds in America and come away with a difference-maker.
After securing Jaylen Martin from Florida earlier this cycle, Adams this time dipped into southern California and emerged with Madison.
The 6-foot-2, 170-pounder had been intrigued with Oregon State and what they saw for his future since he was first offered and this is another terrific case of an OSU staffer building a meaningful relationship first and foremost.
Adams has been stellar on the recruiting trail as far as landing high-impact defensive backs for the Beavers in the past couple recruiting cycles and Madison is just the latest example of just how his strong pitch is.
RIVALS ANALYST ADAM GORNEY ON MADISON
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news