BeaversEdge - COMMITMENT ANALYSIS: What Is Oregon State Getting In Omarion Fa'amoe?

THE COMMITMENT

Salt Lake City (UT) defensive end Omarion Fa'amoe has kept things quiet on the recruiting trail. Through many real visits, virtual visit, phone calls, text messages and more, Fa'amoe has kept things on the down low and given no hints as to where he would play college ball. That being said, there has been no shortage of moves made in silence. Oregon State, LSU, Nebraska, Tennesee and more have all pushed hard for Fa'amoe. The Beavers offered back in June and have been sure to stay present on his mind throughout a recruitment that seemed to be moving towards other schools at times in the past. Consistency and relationship building will take you places in all things, especially recruiting, and adding Fa'amoe is a great testament to that. There are always a couple pleasant surprises every year in recruiting, and this is certainly one of them and a pick up that the staff and Oregon State fans should be proud of. Jared Halus

THE IMPACT

In more ways than one, this is a HUGE get for Jonathan Smith and Co. For the Beavers to be able to land a top-tier defensive talent that boasted offers from the likes of Nebraska, Tennessee, LSU, Utah, and others, it shows that the program is capable of going toe-to-toe with anyone on the recruiting trail. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound defensive end has a knack for getting to the quarterback and his speed off the edge is very impressive. He's able to move well and has a quick first step all while still having the power to shed opposing offensive linemen. His blend of speed and size will be a most welcome addition to the Beavers' front-line. The situation on the defensive line was grim when Smith and Co. arrived several seasons ago, but thanks to persistence, dedication, and above all else, time on the recruiting trail, the Beavers have been steadily able to grow that position to a group that can compete at the Pac-12 level. In the case of Fa'amoe, he'll be a perfect fit for the Oregon State defensive line once he arrives as the Beavers will be graduating the likes of Jordan Whittley and Jeromy Reichner following the 2020 campaign. It's early to be making predictions, but based on what we see on film, there's no reason to think that Fa'amoe won't compete for game-action right out the gate. His ability to bring a lot of different things to the table will be key for the Beavs once he gets on campus and it just might give him an opportunity to see the field very early in his career. Brenden Slaughter

RIVALS ANALYST ADAM GORNEY ON FA'AMOE