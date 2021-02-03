BeaversEdge - Oregon State Adds 15 Newcomers To 2021 Class

With the Oregon State football team officially adding 15 new players to the 2021 class, BeaversEdge.com gives you an in-depth rundown on each player...

Heneli Bloomfield | OL | 6-3, 300 | Sandy, Utah | Jordan HS/Utah State

- Will enter Oregon State as a sophomore after transferring from Utah State. Played in 16 games for Utah State, starting four. Played in 13 games in 2019, starting four. Totaled 17 knockdowns as a redshirt freshman in 2019, including seven against Nevada on Oct. 19. Saw action in three games as a freshman in 2018 and redshirted.

- Earned Utah Class 5A First-Team All-State honors from the Deseret News as a defensive tackle as a senior. Also named Second-Team All-State by the Salt Lake Tribune. Was also named to the USA Today High School Sports 2016 American Family Insurance All-USA Utah Football Second-Team. Tallied 36 tackles as a senior along with five tackles for loss.

- Played center and right tackle as a junior and senior and led Jordan HS in pancake blocks. Also lettered in wrestling and baseball.

Deshaun Fenwick | RB | 6-1, 220 | Bradenton, Fla. | Braden River HS/South Carolina

- Will enter Oregon State as a redshirt sophomore in 2021 after transferring from South Carolina. Played in 15 games from 2018-20, totaling 97 rushing attempts for 523 yards and two touchdowns. Also caught 14 passes - all in 2020 - for 108 yards.

- Ran for 297 yards on 54 carries as a redshirt sophomore in 2020, scoring once. Totaled a season-best 82 yards on nine carries on Nov. 14 versus Ole Miss.

- Ran for 111 yards as a redshirt freshman in 2019. Finished with 102 yards and 18 carries on Nov. 2 against Vanderbilt. Played in two games as a true freshman in 2018, totaling 115 rush yards. Ran for 112 yards and one score in his collegiate debut Nov.17 against Chattanooga.

- Rushed for 1,401 yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior at BradenRiver High School in 2017. Led Braden River HS to a 10-2 record as a senior and a berth to the 7A regional semifinals. Third-team all-state as a junior.

- Rivals.com rated him as the No. 32 running back nationally and No. 99 player in the state of Florida. PrepStar All-Southeast Region team. Will major in sociology at Oregon State.

EJ Jones | DB | 6-1, 190 | Cape Coral, Fla. | North Fort Myers HS/Ellsworth CC/Kansas

- Will enter Oregon State as a senior after transferring from Kansas. Spent three seasons at Kansas, 2018-20, and saw action in 19 career games. Totaled 34 tackles with four tackles for loss.

- Posted 23 tackles in 2020, finishing with three TFLs. Broke up six passes. Tallied a season-best five tackles on Oct. 31 versus Iowa State. Started eight of Kansas’ nine games as a senior.

- Played in seven games as a junior, finishing with nine tackles. Did not play as a junior in 2018. Spent two seasons at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, Iowa. Rated three stars by Rivals.com out of Ellsworth.

- Chose Oregon State “because it is a great school with a great football program to help me reach my full potential.”

Orion Maile-Kaufusi | ILB | 6-3, 210 | Salt Lake City, Utah | East HS

- Three-year starter for head coach Brandon Matitch. Saw action at both tight end and defensive end at East High School. Made 93 tackles his senior season, adding nine tackles for loss. Also recorded five sacks. Caught 10 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns as a senior. Also lettered in lacrosse and rugby in high school.

- Intends to study business at Oregon State. On the honor roll at East High School. Cousin of current Oregon State linebacker Doug Taumoelau.

- Chose Oregon State “because it’s the best fit for me and supports what I want to do in college.”

Makiya Tongue | WR | 6-2, 220 | Baton Rouge, La. | University Lab HS/Georgia

- Will enter Oregon State as a redshirt freshman in 2021 after transferring from Georgia. Saw action in three games at Georgia, in 2019, versus Murray State, Arkansas State, and Georgia Tech.

- Rated four stars by Rivals.com out of University Lab High School. Rivals.com had him as the No. 22 athlete nationally and No. 17 in Louisiana.

- Led University Lab HS to 27 consecutive victories, a No. 16 national ranking by USA Today, and its second consecutive state title in 2018. Caught a 17-yard touchdown pass on a 4th-and-6 in the title game.

- Had 16 catches for 249 yards and three touchdowns by midsea-son of his senior year.

- Named to The Advocate’s 2017 All-District 6-3A Second Team Offense as a junior.

. Caught 27 passes for 354 yards and four touchdowns in the regular season his junior year. Also played safety and outside linebacker at University Lab. Ran track as a freshman.

- Father, Reggie, lettered at Oregon State from 1992-95 and spent nine seasons in the NFL with Kansas City, Seattle, the New YorkJets, and Oakland Raiders.

- Intends to study communications at Oregon State.

- Chose Oregon State because “it’s a good fit for me.”

Jason White | OL | 6-5, 305 | Lakewood, Calif. | Orange Lutheran HS

- Letterwinner for head coach Jason Presley.

- Second-team All-Trinity League while at Orange Lutheran HighSchool. Saw action on both the offensive and defensive line. Also lettered in track and field.

- Native of Los Angeles, Calif.Intends to study communication at Oregon State. Would like to be a sports analyst after his playing career.

- Chose Oregon State because “I love the school and the coaching staff.”