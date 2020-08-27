PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Oregon State football team got a bit of a surprise commitment on Wednesday afternoon as 2021 ATH Arnez Madison (CA) became the newest member of Jonathan Smith's 2021 recruiting class.

"I've been talking to Oregon State for a while now with (secondary) coach Blue Adams and (defensive coordinator) Tim Tibesar and I felt that our relationship got really good. I felt like this was the right time to go ahead and commit."

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound athlete expects to play cornerback at Oregon State and has developed a strong relationship with position coach Blue Adams.

"Coach Blue is a really cool guy. He was explaining the ins and outs of the game and stuff like that. Even in recruiting, he told me even if I didn't come here that this was what I needed to look for and stuff like that. He just kept things real with me.