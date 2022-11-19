PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

GAME DAY is here! Following a resounding 38-10 victory over Cal last week, the 23rd-ranked Oregon State football team is back in action for its final road game of the season, facing Arizona State in Tempe...

Who: No. 23 Oregon State (7-3, 4-3 Pac-12) vs Arizona State (3-7, 2-5 Pac-12)

When: 11:15 a.m.

Where: Sun Devil Stadium; Tempe, Ariz.

LINE: Oregon State -7 - O/U 54

How to watch: ESPN2 - Anish Shroff - Brock Osweiler - Taylor McGregor - Comcast: 36/736 (HD) - DirecTV: 209 - Dish Network: 143 - Charter Spectrum: 25/817 (HD)

