Game Day: Oregon State vs Arizona State

GAME DAY is here! Following a resounding 38-10 victory over Cal last week, the 23rd-ranked Oregon State football team is back in action for its final road game of the season, facing Arizona State in Tempe...

Who: No. 23 Oregon State (7-3, 4-3 Pac-12) vs Arizona State (3-7, 2-5 Pac-12)

When: 11:15 a.m.

Where: Sun Devil Stadium; Tempe, Ariz.

LINE: Oregon State -7 - O/U 54

How to watch: ESPN2 - Anish Shroff - Brock Osweiler - Taylor McGregor - Comcast: 36/736 (HD) - DirecTV: 209 - Dish Network: 143 - Charter Spectrum: 25/817 (HD)

Oregon State vs Arizona State - BeaversEdge Weekly Content
Team Content Dam Board Discussions Recruiting + MORE

Staff Predictions

Predictions: OSU vs ASU

Starters as Recruits: OSU vs ASU

Injury Report

Talkin' Abraham Johnson Commitment

DAM RIGHT: OSU Adds 2023 DT Abraham Johnson

5 Questions With ASU Expert

Nuggets Discussion: 2023 Early Enrollees

Recruiting Nuggets: Who Will Enroll Early In 2023?

OSU Football By The Numbers

Talkin' Recruit Reactions From OSU's Win vs Cal

Recruits React To OSU's Win Over Cal

A Closer Look At Arizona State

Trent Bray Nominated For Broyles Award

Inside The Dam: Flips, Portal, & More

POD: Talkin' Win Over Cal & Previewing ASU

Film Analysis Discussion: Aidan Chiles

Film Analysis: QB Aidan Chiles

Interviews: Smith | Offense | Defense

Jonathan Smith Press Conference Updates

OSU 23rd In CFP | OSU 25th in AP

Bowl Projections

Ray Walters Film (James Rawls' Cousin)

Beavers In The NFL: Week 10 Recap

Talk about it inside The Dam Board

{{ article.author_name }}