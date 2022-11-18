With the 23rd-ranked Oregon State football team set to square off with Arizona State in Tempe this weekend, BeaversEdge chats with ASUDevils Publisher Hod Rabino to learn more about the Sun Devils!

Hod Rabino: "As far as the season, I can't say I'm too surprised. I did think ASU could have won six games but I also knew a lot of things had to break their way.

The loss to Eastern Washington in week three caused Herm Edwards to be fired and essentially guaranteed a losing season. Even though ASU had the surprise win over Washington, UW is still a team I personally can't figure out. It's been rough from a personnel standpoint, and some key injuries to a team that doesn't have a lot of depth, hurts even more. You had issues with Glenn Thomas (offensive coordinator) who really wasn't effective. But that's only part of the story of why quarterback Emory Jones hasn't played well.

Head coach Shaun Aguano took over the playcalling duties recently and saw some improvement but really not enough to have the team pull off a miracle and be bowl eligible. The narrative with ASU is already known with the NCAA sanctions and it's like a dark cloud that's been hovering over the team since summer of 2021. It's not a huge surprise to see ASU in the state they are...

Aguano will be considered for the head job, but I don't think he has a realistic chance at it... I believe he'll be given the courtesy interview but won't get as much consideration as someone like Kenny Dillingham...

The state of the program is a bleak one, but hoping for a brighter future. They've got one hell of a hill to climb back to respectability."