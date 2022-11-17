DAM RIGHT: Oregon State adds 2023 DT Abraham Johnson
Oregon State for the first time since August 27 has added to its 2023 recruiting class as Utah defensive tackle Abraham Johnson announced his commitment to the program.
The 6-foot-3, 280-pound defensive tackle out of Olympus High School in Salt Lake City announced his commitment just less than a week after taking an official visit to Corvallis for the Beavers' Pac-12 showdown against Cal last Saturday.
With Johnson's commitment, the Beavers now hold 15 commitments in their 2023 recruiting class.
The Utah native joins Las Vegas defensive end Kelze Howard, Florida defensive end Zakaih Saez, and Uppsala, Sweeden defenisve tackle Thomas Collins as future members of the Beavers' defensive line in the 2023 recruiting class.
What made Corvallis and the Oregon State program the place for Johnson? It's quite simple, "Great coaches, location, and people," he told BeaversEdge shortly prior to announcing his commitment on Thursday. "The Coaches were great people off the field," he elaborated. "They all were master mind coaches as well. They know what they are doing and they care about you succeeding beyond football."
What also stood out to Johnson was how Corvallis, would allow him to focus squarely on his academics and football. "Corvallis is a nice town, I feel like it has no distractions," he said. "The campus was amazing too. Everything was nearby and easy to get to."
Johnson will bring with him quality size with him to Corvallis, at 6-foot-3, and 280-pounds. As he continues to develop, he'll have the unique opportunity to blend that quality size with some impressive athleticism. As you can see on his HUDL tape below, the Utah native possesses a quick first step and bursts to go along with formidable strength. The key for the Beavers with Johnson will be adding some additional weight to his 6-foot-3 frame but still allowing him to have the explosiveness that makes him so dangerous.
